What MSU Must Get From Eventual OC Hire

Michigan State has had Pat Fitzgerald as head coach for almost two weeks, but he has not yet hired an offensive coordinator.

Fitzgerald understands the magnitude of this hire, as his offenses at Northwestern were terrible towards the end of his tenure. He must find the right coach to call plays for his offense, or nothing will improve.

The Spartans are taking their time with this OC hire, but we should see action soon. MSU fans are waiting anxiously to see who Fitzgerald will hire to call plays.

MSU has not gotten good play from its offense in the last few years, and the issues seem fixable. What should the next OC do from a scheme perspective?

Let’s break down what we want to see from the next Spartan OC.

More motion

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) reacts after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

MSU’s offense was too stagnant last season, or the motion they used didn’t really go anywhere.

The Spartans’ offense will look different next season, but the next offensive staff should hold onto wide receiver Chrishon McCray and use him more creatively. When MSU quarterbacks looked No. 13’s way, good things happened.

MSU will bring in more offensive players through the transfer portal, and putting those players in motion to fool defenses is a good way to create an efficient offense. It shouldn’t be hard to do, so the next OC should make it happen.

Utilizing tight ends

Michigan State's Michael Masunas runs after a catch against Western Michigan during the second quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU’s tight ends combined for 57 receptions this season, but that number could be much higher under a new OC.

Michael Masunas has developed into one of the best tight ends in the Big Ten, and he should be much more involved in the offense moving forward. He is developing nicely as a route runner and has always been an excellent blocker.

From left, Charles White and Jayden Savoury show off their pride after signing to play football with Michigan State University at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Preparatory in Orchard Lake on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jayden Savoury only caught one pass, but he showed flashes of being a solid after-the-catch player. He should get more opportunities in the next offensive scheme.

There is talent in MSU’s tight end room, and the next OC should utilize it.

Better offensive line play

Michigan State offensive lineman Stanton Ramil, right, and Gavin Broscious work out during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans need someone who can develop offensive linemen quickly.

MSU has had bad play in its run and pass-blocking in the last few seasons, which will not suffice if the Spartans want to reach a bowl game for the first time since 2021. Improving the offensive line should be Fitzgerald’s No. 1 offensive priority.

Adding impact transfers and developing the talent on the roster is how the Spartans can get back on track offensively. He and his new offensive staff should begin that quickly.

