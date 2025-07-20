The Value of MSU's Tight End Room
The Michigan State Spartans have not had many impactful tight ends in the last decade.
Josiah Price was MSU's last true tight end threat, and he finished playing in 2015. The Spartans have needed help there for several years.
This year, tight end may actually be a point of strength for this offense. It may not carry the unit, but the Spartans have multiple tight ends who can be impactful.
Jonathan Smith has utilized tight ends successfully in previous coaching stops, and he and Brian Wozniak have a few players they can develop on this roster.
Today, let’s break down the tight end room and see how valuable it can be.
The starting tight end will be Jack Velling, one of many former Oregon State Beavers who followed Smith to East Lansing in 2023. Velling was the nation’s leading touchdown receiver for a tight end with eight that season.
He did not have the same endzone success in 2024, but he still caught many passes and made a solid impact. He is a talented pass-catcher who runs routes well and can make plays after the catch.
Brian Lindgren should draw up more plays for Velling, who has a chance to be an NFL player if he has a good year. If he has the impact many believe he can, this offense will be leaps and bounds better.
MSU will enjoy getting Michael Masunas back healthy, who showed promise before going down for the season with an injury. He only caught four passes but looked vastly improved as a route-runner and has always been an excellent blocker.
If he can stay healthy, Masunas will be an incredibly impactful player as the team’s second tight end. The Spartans will also put some 12 personnel looks on the field so Velling and Masunas can share the field.
MSU has Brennan Parachek as the third tight end, a former four-star recruit who has struggled to remain healthy. He is talented and has the chance to earn a bigger role this camp.
This tight end group is considered one of the best in the Big Ten. Aidan Chiles should enjoy throwing to these players who will help MSU score more points in 2025.
