Predicting the Remainder of MSU's Regular Season, Game-by-Game

Michigan State basketball is off to a hot start this year, sporting an 11-1 overall record, a 2-0 Big Ten record, and is ranked ninth in the entire country. Let's try to guess how the remainder of the regular season will go.

December/January

Dec. 29 - Colgate

Michigan State should have no real issue with the Big Red, who are 6-5 and have not played a major opponent yet. MSU 86, Cornell 63 - (12-1, 2-0 B1G)

Jan. 2 - @ No. 13 Nebraska

This will be a huge test for the Spartans, who will go on the road to face a Cornhuskers squad that will likely be undefeated. Nebraska fans are as loyal as they get, and they've waited a long time for a great basketball team. Nebraska 75, MSU 74 - (12-2, 2-1)

Jan. 5 - USC

The Trojans can be tricky. After all, they were one of just three Big Ten teams to beat the Spartans during the regular season last season. Even without the Izzone, though, Michigan State will have enough. MSU 78, USC 67 - (13-2, 3-1)

Jan. 8 - Northwestern

Boo Buie is gone; he cannot hurt you anymore. The Wildcats currently have a 1-5 record against KenPom top-100 teams; they aren't winning at the Breslin with students back. MSU 83, Northwestern 64 - (14-2, 4-1)

Jan. 13 - Indiana

Michigan State will try to avoid what happened last time Indiana entered the Breslin. IU is a decent team, but it hasn't gotten any elite wins yet. MSU 73, Indiana 59 - (15-2, 5-1)

Jan. 17 - @ Washington

MSU's West Coast trip finished with a 0-2 record last year. This one will be tough, but the Spartans find a way. MSU 68, Washington 66 - (16-2, 6-1)

Jan. 20 - @ Oregon

As good a coach as Dana Altman is, this has not really been the Ducks' season so far. MSU 80, Oregon 68 - (17-2, 7-1)

Jan. 24 - Maryland

The Terrapins' best win is 5-8 Marquette. Enough said. MSU 86, Maryland 64 - (18-2, 8-1)

Jan. 27 - @ Rutgers

The Scarlet Knights are probably the worst team in the Big Ten. Facing them on the road is usually a tough task, but I doubt the crowd will be so enthusiastic at this point. MSU 73, Rutgers 59 - (19-2, 9-1)

Jan. 30 - No. 2 Michigan

Alright, the first big one. As good as I think Michigan State is, I think Michigan has been better. And I mean better enough that the Wolverines can win in East Lansing. UM 78, MSU 72 - (19-3, 9-2)

February

Feb. 4 - @ Minnesota

Getting into the final stretch, Michigan State will head into "The Barn" looking for redemption. The Spartans should get it, but in a close one. MSU 68, Minnesota 63 - (20-3, 10-2)

Feb. 7 - No. 20 Illinois

OK, here comes my first upset pick. The February Lull has been something Michigan State seems to deal with every year, and this is where the Spartans get bitten. Illinois 73, MSU 67 - (20-4, 10-3)

Feb. 13 - @ Wisconsin

Again, February Lull. Going into Madison is always difficult, and I think this is a road game that just doesn't fall the Spartans' way. Wisconsin 71, MSU 62 - (20-5, 10-4)

Feb. 17 - UCLA

This will be the return of Xavier Booker (who deserves the fanbase's best wishes). The Bruins beat MSU last year, and I doubt the Spartans let it happen again. MSU 81, UCLA 68 - (21-5, 11-4)

Feb. 22 - Ohio State

The Buckeyes have seemed to be a team so far that has beaten all the teams they're better than, and have lost to all the teams they're worse than. Michigan State is better than Ohio State this year. MSU 83, OSU 71 - (22-5, 12-4)

Feb. 26 - @ No. 5 Purdue

Mackey Arena? The place where MSU has lost seven straight? Good luck. Purdue 78, MSU 65 - (22-6, 12-5)

March

March 1 - @ Indiana

Assembly Hall is another place that is always tough to play at, but I still think Michigan State wants some more getback for last season's upset loss. MSU 72, Indiana 68 - (23-6, 13-5)

March 5 - Rutgers

For my opinion on Rutgers, see above. Oh yeah, and it's Senior Night. MSU 87, Rutgers 61 - (24-6, 14-5)

March 9 - @ No. 2 Michigan

The rematch in Ann Arbor will assuredly have some high stakes. I still think Michigan is the best team in the country, though. UM 84, MSU 76 - (24-7, 14-6)

Big Ten Tournament Seed: 4th - NCAA Tournament Seed: 3rd

