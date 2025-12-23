Predicting the Remainder of MSU's Regular Season, Game-by-Game
It's never too early to get those predictions off.
Michigan State basketball is off to a hot start this year, sporting an 11-1 overall record, a 2-0 Big Ten record, and is ranked ninth in the entire country. Let's try to guess how the remainder of the regular season will go.
December/January
Dec. 29 - Colgate
Michigan State should have no real issue with the Big Red, who are 6-5 and have not played a major opponent yet. MSU 86, Cornell 63 - (12-1, 2-0 B1G)
Jan. 2 - @ No. 13 Nebraska
This will be a huge test for the Spartans, who will go on the road to face a Cornhuskers squad that will likely be undefeated. Nebraska fans are as loyal as they get, and they've waited a long time for a great basketball team. Nebraska 75, MSU 74 - (12-2, 2-1)
Jan. 5 - USC
The Trojans can be tricky. After all, they were one of just three Big Ten teams to beat the Spartans during the regular season last season. Even without the Izzone, though, Michigan State will have enough. MSU 78, USC 67 - (13-2, 3-1)
Jan. 8 - Northwestern
Boo Buie is gone; he cannot hurt you anymore. The Wildcats currently have a 1-5 record against KenPom top-100 teams; they aren't winning at the Breslin with students back. MSU 83, Northwestern 64 - (14-2, 4-1)
Jan. 13 - Indiana
Michigan State will try to avoid what happened last time Indiana entered the Breslin. IU is a decent team, but it hasn't gotten any elite wins yet. MSU 73, Indiana 59 - (15-2, 5-1)
Jan. 17 - @ Washington
MSU's West Coast trip finished with a 0-2 record last year. This one will be tough, but the Spartans find a way. MSU 68, Washington 66 - (16-2, 6-1)
Jan. 20 - @ Oregon
As good a coach as Dana Altman is, this has not really been the Ducks' season so far. MSU 80, Oregon 68 - (17-2, 7-1)
Jan. 24 - Maryland
The Terrapins' best win is 5-8 Marquette. Enough said. MSU 86, Maryland 64 - (18-2, 8-1)
Jan. 27 - @ Rutgers
The Scarlet Knights are probably the worst team in the Big Ten. Facing them on the road is usually a tough task, but I doubt the crowd will be so enthusiastic at this point. MSU 73, Rutgers 59 - (19-2, 9-1)
Jan. 30 - No. 2 Michigan
Alright, the first big one. As good as I think Michigan State is, I think Michigan has been better. And I mean better enough that the Wolverines can win in East Lansing. UM 78, MSU 72 - (19-3, 9-2)
February
Feb. 4 - @ Minnesota
Getting into the final stretch, Michigan State will head into "The Barn" looking for redemption. The Spartans should get it, but in a close one. MSU 68, Minnesota 63 - (20-3, 10-2)
Feb. 7 - No. 20 Illinois
OK, here comes my first upset pick. The February Lull has been something Michigan State seems to deal with every year, and this is where the Spartans get bitten. Illinois 73, MSU 67 - (20-4, 10-3)
Feb. 13 - @ Wisconsin
Again, February Lull. Going into Madison is always difficult, and I think this is a road game that just doesn't fall the Spartans' way. Wisconsin 71, MSU 62 - (20-5, 10-4)
Feb. 17 - UCLA
This will be the return of Xavier Booker (who deserves the fanbase's best wishes). The Bruins beat MSU last year, and I doubt the Spartans let it happen again. MSU 81, UCLA 68 - (21-5, 11-4)
Feb. 22 - Ohio State
The Buckeyes have seemed to be a team so far that has beaten all the teams they're better than, and have lost to all the teams they're worse than. Michigan State is better than Ohio State this year. MSU 83, OSU 71 - (22-5, 12-4)
Feb. 26 - @ No. 5 Purdue
Mackey Arena? The place where MSU has lost seven straight? Good luck. Purdue 78, MSU 65 - (22-6, 12-5)
March
March 1 - @ Indiana
Assembly Hall is another place that is always tough to play at, but I still think Michigan State wants some more getback for last season's upset loss. MSU 72, Indiana 68 - (23-6, 13-5)
March 5 - Rutgers
For my opinion on Rutgers, see above. Oh yeah, and it's Senior Night. MSU 87, Rutgers 61 - (24-6, 14-5)
March 9 - @ No. 2 Michigan
The rematch in Ann Arbor will assuredly have some high stakes. I still think Michigan is the best team in the country, though. UM 84, MSU 76 - (24-7, 14-6)
Big Ten Tournament Seed: 4th - NCAA Tournament Seed: 3rd
A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika