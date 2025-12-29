3 Predictions for MSU Basketball's Return vs Cornell

Michigan State basketball is finally back after the team went on a break for Christmas.

The ninth-ranked Spartans (11-1) are playing their final non-conference game of the regular season against Cornell (6-5) on Monday night. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on FS1. It's all Big Ten teams after this until March Madness, starting Friday with a road game against undefeated No. 13 Nebraska.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo patrols the sidelines wearing an ugly Christmas sweater depicting him yelling at a referee with "Naughty List" written on it during a game against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

But before MSU can think about that big game against the Cornhuskers, it has to deal with the Big Red, who have the potential to be a feisty mid-major opponent out of the Ivy League.

Here are a few predictions on how Monday's game will go:

Michigan State Scores 95+

Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. yells to the crowd during a game at the Breslin Center against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The obvious weakness of Cornell is its defense. The Big Red allows 84.8 points per game, which is all the way down at 346th in the country. In their five losses, Cornell is allowing 94.2 points per game, which includes four games of 90+ points allowed and one game of 110 points.

Michigan State has not been an offensive powerhouse, but it has shown the ability to put up some points. The Spartans' offense is ranked 46th nationally on KenPom, making it easily the best one Cornell has faced. Their 78.0 points per game are just 175th in the country, but the schedule so far already includes five games against KenPom top-50 defenses. The site puts the Big Red at 331st.

Cornell Hits 12+ Threes

December 10, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Cornell Big Red guard Cooper Noard (31) celebrates after the game against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

What potentially makes Cornell a threat is its three-point shooting. The Big Red make 14.2 threes per game, which is the most in the entire country. They're going to need that and then some to hang around with the Spartans.

Michigan State only allows 63.3 points per game, 15th in the country, while Cornell scores 90.4 per game, 16th in the country. The Big Red are the fifth-smallest team in college basketball, according to KenPom, so they probably won't be able to hang in the paint. They'll be taking a ton of threes, and given that they shoot 41.6% as a team from out there, I think they'll make more than a few.

Big Game for Kohler

Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler shoots a free throw against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Speaking of the fact that Cornell is not very big, I think Michigan State will counter the Big Red's shooting with its own strength. Jaxon Kohler has been the Spartans' leading scorer this year, averaging 13.9 points per game, and this'll be a game that's in his wheelhouse.

Not a single player in Cornell's main rotation is taller than 6-foot-7, giving Kohler at least a three-inch height advantage over any of his defenders. One player is 6-foot-9, Ian Imegwu, but he only plays about five minutes per game.

Michigan State Spartans forward Jesse McCulloch attempts a free throw against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

