Recapping MSU's Rivalry Loss to Michigan

From the field of Spartan Stadium, let's break down another Michigan State loss.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan defensive back TJ Metcalf (7) tackles Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025.
Michigan defensive back TJ Metcalf (7) tackles Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Well, it's time to go over yet another Michigan State loss. The Spartans were simply "not good enough," in the words of Jonathan Smith, during their 31-20 defeat to Michigan on Saturday night.

MSU is now 0-5 against Big Ten foes and has now lost four consecutive matchups with its most hated rival.

Paul Bunya
The Paul Bunyan Trophy is displayed in the Michigan locker room before the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unfortunately, I cannot even say what happened was unexpected; I predicted a 31-21 UM win on Friday (would've had it if MSU didn't go for two once).

Alas, from the field of Spartan Stadium, let's go over everything that happened on this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, what the outlook of the rest of the season is (bad), and some more talk on Smith's future.

Watch the MSU Spartans Insider Podcast here:

In addition, a partial transcript from Smith's postgame press conference has been provided.

Jonathan Smith

Jonathan Smith
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith speaks to the media following a 31-20 loss to the Michigan Wolverines. / Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

SMITH: Obviously, it's not good enough. I had these guys prepared throughout the week, energized for this one, and came down to sloppy play. 

I look at the first half offensively; penalties, lack of execution. 

Pleased defensively bowing up and getting the ball. First drive, bowing up, holding them to a field goal. Defensively, up on the first half, they kept us in that one. 

And then getting into the start of the second half, got a couple of tough drives in the third quarter. Finally get an answer offensively and got opportunities twice. Their side of the field, fourth down, don't get it done. 

Grady Kell
Michigan offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi (58) blocks Michigan State defensive lineman Grady Kelly (16) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And just was not good enough to overcome some of the penalties we inflicted on ourselves. A couple of tough calls, not good enough tonight.

Q: I'm wondering about the penalties. In particular, I think you finished with 12 for 105 [yards], which obviously is a lot. But in particular, the offsides call [on Malcolm Bell] as one of them. And then some of the other opportunities, like with Kelly. Early on, the Omari Kelly play that you didn't challenge, that looked like it got knocked out when he was—

SMITH: That's what they described to me on Kelly's catch on the sideline. He didn't complete the catch. 'They're looking at a coach, they're looking at a coach.' I didn't feel confident on that one.

Q: And the offsides on Malcolm, kind of what we were told or what you saw? 

SMITH: Told he was offsides, and I've seen that call go either way. I'll put it that way.

MSU Fa
Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; A Michigan State Spartan fan looks on during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

