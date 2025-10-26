Recapping MSU's Rivalry Loss to Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Well, it's time to go over yet another Michigan State loss. The Spartans were simply "not good enough," in the words of Jonathan Smith, during their 31-20 defeat to Michigan on Saturday night.
MSU is now 0-5 against Big Ten foes and has now lost four consecutive matchups with its most hated rival.
Unfortunately, I cannot even say what happened was unexpected; I predicted a 31-21 UM win on Friday (would've had it if MSU didn't go for two once).
Alas, from the field of Spartan Stadium, let's go over everything that happened on this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, what the outlook of the rest of the season is (bad), and some more talk on Smith's future.
Watch the MSU Spartans Insider Podcast here:
In addition, a partial transcript from Smith's postgame press conference has been provided.
Jonathan Smith
SMITH: Obviously, it's not good enough. I had these guys prepared throughout the week, energized for this one, and came down to sloppy play.
I look at the first half offensively; penalties, lack of execution.
Pleased defensively bowing up and getting the ball. First drive, bowing up, holding them to a field goal. Defensively, up on the first half, they kept us in that one.
And then getting into the start of the second half, got a couple of tough drives in the third quarter. Finally get an answer offensively and got opportunities twice. Their side of the field, fourth down, don't get it done.
And just was not good enough to overcome some of the penalties we inflicted on ourselves. A couple of tough calls, not good enough tonight.
Q: I'm wondering about the penalties. In particular, I think you finished with 12 for 105 [yards], which obviously is a lot. But in particular, the offsides call [on Malcolm Bell] as one of them. And then some of the other opportunities, like with Kelly. Early on, the Omari Kelly play that you didn't challenge, that looked like it got knocked out when he was—
SMITH: That's what they described to me on Kelly's catch on the sideline. He didn't complete the catch. 'They're looking at a coach, they're looking at a coach.' I didn't feel confident on that one.
Q: And the offsides on Malcolm, kind of what we were told or what you saw?
SMITH: Told he was offsides, and I've seen that call go either way. I'll put it that way.
