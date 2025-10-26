Everything MSU's Jonathan Smith Said After Loss to Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Even after a 31-20 loss to the rival Michigan Wolverines, there still will not be any table-slamming or true, public signs of frustration from Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith.
His Spartans, once again, were "not good enough," in his words. MSU is now 0-5 against Big Ten opponents, with all five losses being by double figures.
After the game, Smith talked to the press about the loss to UM. The press conference was shorter than usual for him, only lasting about nine minutes when it usually goes a bit longer than that, largely because Smith was giving shorter answers than usual.
Alas, a full video of Smith's press conference can be viewed below.
Watch Jonathan Smith here:
In addition, a partial transcript of Smith's press conference has been provided, though it is only a small portion of everything that was said.
Transcript
SMITH: Obviously, it's not good enough. I had these guys prepared throughout the week, energized for this one, and came down to sloppy play.
I look at the first half offensively; penalties, lack of execution.
Pleased defensively bowing up and getting the ball. First drive, bowing up, holding them to a field goal. Defensively, up on the first half, they kept us in that one.
And then getting into the start of the second half, got a couple of tough drives in the third quarter. Finally get an answer offensively and got opportunities twice. Their side of the field, fourth down, don't get it done.
And just was not good enough to overcome some of the penalties we inflicted on ourselves. A couple of tough calls, not good enough tonight.
Q: I'm wondering about the penalties. In particular, I think you finished with 12 for 105 [yards], which obviously is a lot. But in particular, the offsides call [on Malcolm Bell] as one of them. And then some of the other opportunities, like with Kelly. Early on, the Omari Kelly play that you didn't challenge, that looked like it got knocked out when he was—
SMITH: That's what they described to me on Kelly's catch on the sideline. He didn't complete the catch. 'They're looking at a coach, they're looking at a coach.' I didn't feel confident on that one.
Q: And the offsides on Malcolm, kind of what we were told or what you saw?
SMITH: Told he was offsides, and I've seen that call go either way. I'll put it that way.
