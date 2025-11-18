Remembering the Last Epic MSU–Kentucky Matchup
The Michigan State Spartans are preparing for the Kentucky Wildcats in what should be a thrilling Champions Classic matchup.
MSU last faced Kentucky in a special event three years ago, with the Spartans emerging victorious in a double-overtime thriller, 86-77.
The Spartans were not ranked at the time, and the Wildcats entered the game as the No. 4 team in the country. It was an incredible game between two storied programs.
Before the two teams meet up again, let’s take a look back on a game that went the Spartans’ way early in the 2022 season.
Michigan State 86, Kentucky 77
The Spartans and Wildcats went back and forth for much of the game, with Kentucky holding slight advantages at various points in the second half.
MSU battled back and tied the game on an incredible inbounds play where Malik Hall got loose at the basket and dunked it home with less than four seconds left.
We can talk about the first half, but the story of the game came in overtime.
MSU trailed by three with just under three minutes left in the first overtime period, but Mady Sissoko came up with a big steal that led to a tying Tyson Walker three-pointer.
Kentucky came right back and scored to make it a three-point game again after an impressive drive to the basket from Sahvir Wheeler, but MSU answered with a Walker midrange bucket.
The story of the game center Mady Sissoko, who was tasked with defending Oscar Tshiebwe, who won National Player of the Year that year.
While Tshiebwe scored 22 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, it was evident from watching the game that Sissoko had started to tire him out by the end, allowing Sissoko to take control of the matchup.
Tshiebwe fouled out of the game in the first overtime period, allowing the Spartans to pull away in the second.
It was 71-69 Kentucky with seven seconds left in the first overtime period when Tom Izzo dialed up a brilliant baseline-out-of-bounds play.
Walker passed the ball on the baseline to A.J. Hoggard, who threw it back up ahead to Walker, who found Hall, who drove to the basket and dunked it for the tie. The Spartans took control of the game after that.
Cason Wallace hit a big three-pointer from the corner, but the Wildcats would only score one more point after that. Sissoko caught an alley-oop lob that gave MSU the lead, and the Spartans never gave it back.
A lot has changed between these two teams since then, and the Spartans will not be favored entering the game. They weren’t favored in the 2022 showdown, so who knows what can happen?
