REPORT: MSU Rival Michigan's Hiring of Sherrone Moore a Big Mistake
The Michigan State Spartans have had a season to forget. The difference between them and the Michigan Wolverines is night and day, though.
The Spartans have a first-year head coach in Jonathan Smith that is changing the culture, the direction of the program, and re-installing green and white tradition along with a new vision for the Michigan State.
Smith has established a staff that is putting recruiting and development at the forefront. The Spartans knew they were getting this with Smith. The Wolverines, fresh off a national title, expected a nine- or 10-win season. Head coach Sherrone Moore seemed like the right, even obvious, choice.
Now, the maize and blue could very well find themselves out of a bowl game. At best, they can go 6-6, with a loss against top-ranked Ohio State destined to occur in the Horseshoe. The only question is by how much will they lose.
The Wolverines jumped on the Moore wagon pretty much right away after Jim Harbaugh departed for the National Football League with a national championship and legacy cemented in Ann Arbor. Now, some are wondering whether the Moore hire was the right move.
Should they have gone outside the program, for instance? Michigan On SI's Matt Lounsberry feels it was a mistake to not look at other options.
"Yes, Michigan lost a ton of outstanding players to the NFL this offseason," he wrote. "Yes, Harbaugh gutted the Wolverines' coaching staff, and his late decision to depart hamstrung Michigan's ability to add talent out of the transfer portal, particularly at quarterback. With that understood, Moore and the staff he hired at Michigan have still underachieved with the talent they do have in Schembechler Hall.
" ... Throughout this entire season, Moore has looked like a young head coach who's in way over his head leading one of the most prominent programs in college football. In one offseason, this program has regressed back to the spot it was in before Harbaugh led an instant turnaround in Ann Arbor. Moore was hired with the goal of continuity, but this looks far more like Brady Hoke or Rich Rodriguez's Michigan program than it does Harbaugh's. ... Look, Michigan isn't going to fire Sherrone Moore after just one season as head coach. While I understand that reality, I also believe it's never too soon to correct a mistake, and I've never felt more strongly that promoting Moore from within after Harbaugh's departure was a mistake. In my opinion, a proven head coach who can bring in a fresh, modern offensive identity is needed badly. There's little indication that a move like that will be made this offseason, but based on what we've seen in 2024, it feels like a change in direction will be necessary in two or three years."
