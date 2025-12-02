Spartan Nation

How to Watch MSU Basketball's Big Ten Opener vs. Iowa

Here are all the details Spartan fans need to watch Michigan State take on the Hawkeyes.

Jacob Cotsonika

The Michigan State Spartans compete against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.
The Michigan State Spartans compete against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite all the craziness football is bringing now, basketball is marching on. [RANK] Michigan State is playing its first Big Ten game on Tuesday night against an intriguing Iowa team.

Both teams will enter the Breslin Center 7-0, though MSU has faced three ranked opponents, while Iowa hasn't done so until this game. Below are all the different ways Spartan fans can take in Tuesday's action if they cannot make it to East Lansing.

Tip Time, TV Details

Jordan Scott
Michigan State Spartans forward Jordan Scott looks to pass during a game against the Detroit Mercy Titans at the Breslin Center on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Tip-Off: 7 p.m. ET

Streaming: Peacock

Announcers: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play); Nick Bahe (analyst)

Current prices for Peacock w/ live sports: $10.99/month, $109.99/year

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State Spartans guard Trey Fort
Michigan State Spartans guard Trey Fort (9) screams as he gets introduced as a member of the starting lineup before a game against the Detroit Mercy Titans at the Breslin Center on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.

SiriusXM: Channels 106 or 195 or on the SiriusXM app.

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

Glancing at the Hawkeyes

Ben McCollu
Nov 20, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum reacts with guard Brendan Hausen (15) during the first half against the Chicago State Cougars at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Iowa is in its first season under new head coach Ben McCollum, who previously won four Division II national titles at Northwest Missouri State and took Drake to the second round of March Madness last year, bringing over several D-II players from NMSU in the process.

Of the Hawkeyes' seven games and seven wins, two have been against high-major opponents. Iowa handled Xavier, 81-62, back on Nov. 14, and then beat Mississippi, 74-69, on a neutral court in Palm Springs, Calif., last Tuesday.

McCollum's teams are known to face an extremely slow pace of play. His team at Drake averaged the fewest possessions per game in all of Division I basketball last season. This year's Iowa squad is 345th in raw tempo, according to KenPom at the time this article is being written.

Michigan State holds a 78-60 lead in the all-time series against Iowa, with a 47-20 record at home. The Spartans won the only meeting last year, a 91-84 result in Iowa City that sealed MSU's outright Big Ten title.

Bennett Stirt
Nov 20, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) passes the ball against the Chicago State Cougars during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The big player to know on the Hawkeyes is Bennett Stirtz, who was the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year last year at Drake. Stirtz was also with McCollum at Northwest Missouri State.

He's an absolute workhorse; Stirtz averaged 39.4 minutes last year and is at 37.9 this season so far. At Iowa, he's averaging 18.6 points, 5.4 assists, and 1.7 steals while being a 45.7% shooter from three.

Jeremy Fears Jr
The Michigan State Spartans compete against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's upcoming game against Iowa when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.

Home/Basketball