How to Watch MSU Basketball's Big Ten Opener vs. Iowa
Despite all the craziness football is bringing now, basketball is marching on. [RANK] Michigan State is playing its first Big Ten game on Tuesday night against an intriguing Iowa team.
Both teams will enter the Breslin Center 7-0, though MSU has faced three ranked opponents, while Iowa hasn't done so until this game. Below are all the different ways Spartan fans can take in Tuesday's action if they cannot make it to East Lansing.
Tip Time, TV Details
Tip-Off: 7 p.m. ET
Streaming: Peacock
Announcers: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play); Nick Bahe (analyst)
Current prices for Peacock w/ live sports: $10.99/month, $109.99/year
Radio Info - Spartan Media Network
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
SiriusXM: Channels 106 or 195 or on the SiriusXM app.
Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)
Glancing at the Hawkeyes
Iowa is in its first season under new head coach Ben McCollum, who previously won four Division II national titles at Northwest Missouri State and took Drake to the second round of March Madness last year, bringing over several D-II players from NMSU in the process.
Of the Hawkeyes' seven games and seven wins, two have been against high-major opponents. Iowa handled Xavier, 81-62, back on Nov. 14, and then beat Mississippi, 74-69, on a neutral court in Palm Springs, Calif., last Tuesday.
McCollum's teams are known to face an extremely slow pace of play. His team at Drake averaged the fewest possessions per game in all of Division I basketball last season. This year's Iowa squad is 345th in raw tempo, according to KenPom at the time this article is being written.
Michigan State holds a 78-60 lead in the all-time series against Iowa, with a 47-20 record at home. The Spartans won the only meeting last year, a 91-84 result in Iowa City that sealed MSU's outright Big Ten title.
The big player to know on the Hawkeyes is Bennett Stirtz, who was the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year last year at Drake. Stirtz was also with McCollum at Northwest Missouri State.
He's an absolute workhorse; Stirtz averaged 39.4 minutes last year and is at 37.9 this season so far. At Iowa, he's averaging 18.6 points, 5.4 assists, and 1.7 steals while being a 45.7% shooter from three.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's upcoming game against Iowa when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.