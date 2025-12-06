Social Media Reacts To MSU's First Loss Of The Year

Michigan State was heading into its biggest test of the year against the #4-ranked Duke, undefeated, and they hoped to keep their perfect season alive with an upset win.

Spartan Nation was just as hopeful as the team, and they were getting hyped before tipoff, and players that had been on the upswing were getting love of their own.

GO GREEN! BEAT THOSE BLUE DEVILS! — dante151 (@dante017) December 6, 2025

Teng Time let’s get it — Duchess of Spartan Nation (@Spartan_Duchess) December 6, 2025

While the hype was real before the game, the actual start of the match was not what had been hoped for or expected, because the Spartans came out slow and fell behind quickly.

This was in part often to a lack of three point shooting, as MSU had taken a step back in their threes made, as well as the fact that Duke was playing out of their minds to begin the game.

Playing good. Duke decided they’re going to shoot 100% today though. Unbelievable — Bob Johnson (@BobJohn13464743) December 6, 2025

Msu has no clue that 3 pointers exist in basketball — Mich Wrld (@michwrldd) December 6, 2025

Before anybody could tell what was going on, they were already down five, but the Spartans were still giving fans a show because of two huge dunks by Carson Cooper and Coen Carr, respectively.

MSU BASKETBALL IS ELECTRIC OMG — Jack Morgan (@imjackonthecall) December 6, 2025

MSU began climbing back into the game with each possession after that and the game went from looking like MSU's first loss to a possible victory.

Players like Jaxon Kohler were electric, and despite the close game, praises were pouring out from almost every corner. There was some unhappiness, but it would be drowned out by positivity the second it came forth.

Kohler’s stroke is PURE! GO GREEN @MSU_Basketball — Sam Jefferson (@SamJefferson__) December 6, 2025

If I was a college basketball player there’s no place better to play than @MSU_Basketball — Mitch Offenbecker (@mitcho449) December 6, 2025

The teams went back and forth, but the Spartans kept on getting the better end of the deal, and by the end of the first half, MSU had a slim lead, 34-31.

Many rejoiced at the lead, but some were still skeptical and needed to see more out of the team to be impressed, though most were still hyped.

Wow, I’ve been a lifelong Michigan State fan since 2009 and I am DISGUSTED with our play right now.



This is a championship level opponent and we need to show the world how we’ve been able to win so many titles in the recent years!



Win this game or I will no longer be a fan. — ‎ً (@TheDetroitEra) December 6, 2025

Coen Carr with the shutdown. That kind of instinctive defense translates everywhere. Big Ten's got serious talent on display today. — Run The Damn Ball (@RTDB_95) December 6, 2025

The second half started with a bang, in which Cooper got a big dunk to start the half off hot.

Hot start to the second half for @MSU_Basketball 🔥



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/Rz6OxlowP5 — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) December 6, 2025

After the dunk, the game continued to be an immensely close match-up, one that was very engrossing because Spartan Nation began posting much less than before.

Unfortunately, what MSU had been doing well in the first half was slipping a bit, and fans made sure to point that out despite the engrossing match.

Gotta find a way to stop Boozer. He's outscoring our entire team in this second half. — Chad Latz (@LatzChad) December 6, 2025

About halfway through the second half, there was a chance for MSU to be charged with a fragrant foul on the Blue Devils, which had a chance to severely alter the game's dynamics.

However, it did not end up being a flagrant, yet speculation began running around about the referees being partial, which was met with arguments on both sides.

Refs looking at every foul committed by mich st as a flagrant. lol. After the refs saved duke a loss by not calling an obvious goal tend. This is getting unwatchable the favoritism they receive. — John Lykins (@JohnTim2000) December 6, 2025

@DukeMBB learning about the BS the rest of the @B1GMBBall has to put up with when playing crybaby Izzo and @MSU_Basketball — Baba Yaga (@DocD357) December 6, 2025

With less than two minutes left, MSU had the game tied up 55-55, and it was their moment to prove that they can win games as big as this.

Who will be clutch for MSU, and SCORE!! If MSU wants to be elite, this is the game to win to prove it. — Chad Latz (@LatzChad) December 6, 2025

Shooting was the biggest problem for the Spartans as said by Spartan Nation, and it was the main reason that the game was so close just before the final buzzer.

You just cannot shoot this ridiculously poor and expect to win. Do they actually take shots at practice? — Matt Drolett (@mattdrolett) December 6, 2025

Said issues led to a cold finish by MSU, as even though Duke star Cameron Boozer fouled out, they were unable to climb back into the game or force overtime.

They lost their undefeated status with a final score of 66-60, and Spartan Nation was almost immediately to point out what led to the defeat, but also to look forward to the rest of the season.

If you're on @MSU_Basketball schedule this year, just stick a zone on them and you'll be in good shape. Izzo's crew was clueless against it in the final 7 minutes. Go Green? Go zone! — Chris Datres (@CDatres24) December 6, 2025

Backcourt went 0-15 from the floor. MSU cannot shoot the ball — M0neyManPickz (@M0neyManPickz) December 6, 2025

Can’t expect to win big games, at home or not, missing that many opportunities in the second half, @MSU_Basketball. That’s as gritty of a Duke squad as they’ve had this century.



Learn from it, work through it, and 📈



💪 — Adam Mackey (@aa_mmack) December 6, 2025