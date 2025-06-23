Kon Knueppel 2025 NBA Draft Odds: Duke Star Projected to Be Top-5 Pick
The 2025 NBA Draft is expected to have a Duke Blue Devil (Cooper Flagg) taken No. 1 overall, but could two of them go in the top five?
Based on the latest betting odds, wing Kon Knueppel appears to be a great bet to be a top-five selection, with the Charlotte Hornets looming as his most likely destination in Wednesday’s draft.
The Hornets hold the No. 4 pick, and the latest betting odds at FanDuel have them and the Utah Jazz as the clear favorites to take Knueppel on Wednesday night.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the draft odds for the sharpshooting wing who has been compared to Klay Thompson in some of the predraft process.
Kon Knueppel Odds to be a Top 5 Pick
- -160
At -160, Knueppel has an implied probability of 61.54 percent to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Based on the betting odds, it appears the Charlotte Hornets at No. 4 are his most likely landing spot, as he’s +115 to be selected with that pick. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo have Knueppel mocked at the No. 4 spot:
“The Hornets and Jazz are two teams that appear to have interest in him, with his floor seemingly no lower than No. 8,” Givony wrote. “He's the type of prospect a playoff-caliber team could also target in a trade, as he has a plug-and-play skill set and looks likely to bring value throughout his cost-controlled rookie-scale contract.”
Kon Knueppel Odds to be a Top 10 Pick
- N/A
This is a good sign for Knueppel, as oddsmakers aren’t even offering a price for him to go in the top-10, a sign that they expect it to happen.
If there were questions about the Duke star landing in the top-10, he’d likely be listed in this market and at a pretty high price, say -500, to be selected. However, it appears he’s expected to land in the top-seven picks based on his exact pick odds.
Kon Knueppel Exact Pick Odds
- No. 1: N/A
- No. 2: N/A
- No. 3: +750
- No. 4: +115
- No. 5: +280
- No. 6: +500
- No. 7: +550
While the betting odds suggest that Knueppel isn’t even under consideration for the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick (let’s be honest, nobody is outside of Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper), it does seem like he’s a pretty good bet to land with the Charlotte Hornets at No. 4.
Knueppel has an implied probability of 46.51 percent to be the No. 4 pick based on his +115 odds. It’s also interesting to note that oddsmakers view him as a long shot (+500 and +550) to drop out of the top five in this draft.
After the No. 7 pick, Knueppel isn’t even listed in the exact pick odds, a sign that oddsmakers expect him to be off the board at that point.
