Predictions for Michigan State's Big Game vs. Duke

Michigan State and Duke --- Saturday's game would be a big one in any season, just off of brand image alone, but this matchup has some extra juice to it. The Blue Devils are 9-0 and ranked fourth, and the Spartans are 8-0 and No. 7 in the rankings.

Both of these teams have a chance to cement themselves in the national title discussion with another win. Add in the fact that this game is on campus in East Lansing, and this game will feel as big as a December matchup can possibly feel.

Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler inbounds the ball during a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, let's go through this game, go over the possible strategies that MSU and Tom Izzo might go with, and predict the final score.

Video of the entire episode can be found below.



More on Saturday's Matchup

Nov 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the basket against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Nick Pringle (23) during the second half at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

To first know Duke, one must know freshman forward Cameron Boozer . He's almost certainly going to end up being a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and could very well end up winning the Wooden Award this season.

Boozer's stats show why; he's averaging an ACC-high 23.6 points per game, 9.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. He's also the son of 13-year NBA player Carlos Boozer, who also attended Duke.

The Blue Devils have two other players who are averaging more than 10 points per game, both of whom are sophomores. Isaiah Evans is one, averaging 12.6 points per game. He just hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 21 seconds remaining against defending national champion, and No. 15, Florida, on Tuesday. Evans was a five-star recruit in the class of 2024.

Another double-digit scorer is center Patrick Ngongba II, another sophomore. He's averaging 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game this season. Ngongba had either four or five-star status as a recruit in the 2024 class, depending on where one looked.

Dec 2, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after making a shot to take the lead during the second half against the Florida Gators at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 67-66. | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

"Still, much of the focus will have to be on Boozer. Michigan State can either try to contain him, which might open up possibilities for his co-stars, or maybe let Boozer get his while making easier attempts at containing other Blue Devils."

"Since Boozer might be the best player in college basketball this year, I think the latter strategy is better, since containing him is close to impossible anyways, and Duke is too good a team to say "make someone else beat you."

Jon Scheyer is in his fourth season as Duke's head coach, where he has accumulated a stellar 98-22 record so far. He's 1-0 against Michigan State, as his team earned a 74-65 victory during the Champions Classic on Nov. 14, 2023.

Final Prediction: Michigan State 74, Duke 71

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo yells out instructions to his players against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

