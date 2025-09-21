Social Media Reacts to MSU's Loss Against USC
The Michigan State Spartans suffered their first loss of the season against the USC Trojans, 45-31.
It was a poor defensive effort from MSU in a late-night showdown, as the Spartans now trail in the all-time series against the Trojans. Jonathan Smith's team failed to stop the explosive USC offense for much of the night, and it resulted in a convincing loss.
This is MSU's first Big Ten game of the season, and it is their first loss of the season. That does not bode well for conference play moving forward, as MSU looked lifeless on the defensive side of the ball.
As we do each week during each postgame, we will bring you what social media thinks about the Spartans' first loss. What did the internet have to say?
Joe Rossi questions
The Spartans struggled defensively for the third consecutive week, prompting Spartan fans to wonder if Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi is the right man for the job.
It did not look like the Trojans gave much effort on the offensive side of the ball, as they got as much as they wanted through the air and on the ground. Many MSU fans have soured on Rossi in recent weeks, and the poor late-night effort did not help.
Omari Kelly's breakout
MSU's No. 2 receiver had a big performance on the night, catching six passes for 133 yards and a touchdown.
MSU scored 30+ points for the third consecutive game, clearly showing that it can score points with the best teams in the conference. With a receiving core including Kelly, the Spartans have a chance to make a bowl game, despite the loss.
Fans were thrilled with Kelly's performance, even if it came in a game where the Spartans did not emerge victorious.
Big Ten outlook
The Spartans are now 0-1 in conference play, and Jonathan Smith's team must find three wins to reach a bowl game for the first time since 2021.
Fans are wondering if Smith will lead MSU to prosperity, as things did not end well last season, and they are worried that not much has changed.
MSU fans want to see more from the Spartan head coach before believing things are turning in the right direction.
Follow along with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on how you thought MSU played versus USC when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.