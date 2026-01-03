MSU to Host Former ACC RB on Transfer Portal Visit

Michigan State and new head coach Pat Fitzgerald had a hectic first 24 hours in the 2026 transfer portal. While the Spartans saw several players leave the program and enter the portal, they also began targeting and making progress with several portal prospects.

One of those targets is a former Florida State running back whom the Spartans are expected to host on campus in East Lansing for an official visit in the near future.

Florida State Running Back Transfer to Visit Michigan State

On Friday, it was widely reported that Michigan State, along with Wisconsin, would host Florida State transfer running back Kam Davis on campus at some point during the portal window for an official visit.

Florida State transfer RB Kam Davis is planning to visit Wisconsin and Michigan State, per his agency @JustWinMGMT. Davis rushed for 224 yards and 1 TD with the Seminoles. pic.twitter.com/aDOyWuupME — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 2, 2026

The running back position was one that many expected the Spartans to upgrade via the transfer portal. On Dec. 21, Michigan State on SI reported that if Fitzgerald were to target a portal running back, Davis should be among the program's top options.

Davis was a four-star recruit in the 2024 class from Doughery High School in Albany, Georgia. He was pursued by several Power Four schools, including Michigan State, but ultimately committed to and signed with Florida State.

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Kam Davis (3) runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

He appeared in nine games as a true freshman in 2024 with the Seminoles, totaling 173 yards on 52 carries. He was expected to have a larger role in 2025, but injuries limited him to four games, and he preserved his redshirt. He enters the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

The Spartans will be without their two leading rushers from 2025 in 2026, as Makhi Frazier, who led the team with 520 yards, is in the portal, and Elijah Tau-Tolliver, who had 428 yards, has exhausted his eligibility.

Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Makhi Frazier (5) celebrates during the game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images | Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

Davis would be able to come in and immediately be a starting back for Michigan State next season. At 5’10” and 224 pounds, he has the size and physicality that fit the rushing attack Fitzgerald is looking to build. Rivals' transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 227 overall player in the portal, and the No. 25 running back.

While the Spartans will face competition from Wisconsin for Davis’ portal recruitment, bringing him to campus in East Lansing should give them the best chance to land the three-star portal running back.

Davis is a player who should be a priority for Fitzgerald, and if Michigan State pushes hard enough, they should be able to add the Florida State transfer to their running back room in 2026.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on Kam Davis visiting MSU soon when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW