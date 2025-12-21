Potential Transfer Portal Running Back Targets For MSU

With Makhi Frazier entering the transfer portal and Elijiah Tau Tolliver out of eligibility, it's become abundantly clear that Michigan State and new head coach Pat Fitzgerald desperately need to add talent and depth to the running back room.

The good news for the Spartans is that the transfer portal window opens in just a couple of weeks, and there are already plenty of talented running backs available. Here are two backs that Michigan State could target from the portal.

Two Transfer Portal Running Backs Michigan State Could Target

Before getting into the portal options, it should be noted that Fitzgerald and the Spartans will likely give Brand Tullis a larger workload in 2026. Still, bringing in a running back in the portal will be crucial for Michigan State.

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Brandon Tullis (7) runs the ball as Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Maverick Baranowski (6) makes a tackle during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

1) Kam Davis, Florida State

Kam Davis was one of the most highly touted running back recruits in the 2024 recruiting class, but after committing to Florida State, he has yet to meet expectations. Now that he's in the portal, a change of scenery could be exactly what he needs to become a star.

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Kam Davis (3) and associate head coach Odell Haggins react after a play Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Michigan State had previously targeted Davis when he was coming out of Dougherty High School in Albany, Georgia. Although there's a new staff in East Lansing, there's a strong chance the Spartans would still be interested in the young running back.

Davis has rushed for 224 yards and one touchdown in 13 games over two seasons at Florida State. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as the No. 100 overall player in the portal and the No. 13 running back.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

2) Jahiem White, West Virginia

Jahiem White is a risky portal target for the Spartans, as he's coming off a season-ending knee injury he suffered in Week 2 this season. However, before the injury, he was one of the most electric players in college football and would be an exciting addition to Michigan State’s offense.

Nov 16, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Jahiem White (1) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Baylor Bears at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

White was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class and had only three offers out of William Penn High School in York, Pennsylvania, before ultimately committing to West Virginia. In his first two seasons with the Mountaineers, he was a star, totaling 1,933 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns.

It remains to be seen whether White will be able to bounce back from his injury, but he's a talented player who would bring a different element to the Spartans' offense than Tullis does. 247Sports ranks him No. 142 overall in the portal and No. 15 running back.

