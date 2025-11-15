Spartan Nation Reacts After MSU's Seventh Straight Loss
The Michigan State Spartans had a huge opportunity to begin a win streak against their rivals, the Penn State Nittany Lions, in the Battle For The Land Grant Trophy.
Spartan Nation came along for the ride, but they were not the most ecstatic with their team having lost six games in a row.
However, unlike what seemed would be the case, the Spartans came out of the gate hot and scored a touchdown after hardly more than a minute of play.
Such good starts in losses had become commonplace, though, and very few were ready to believe that a win could be on the way.
Penn State went on to score a long while after, and through the beginning of the second quarter, it had become a defensive match over a shoot-out.
But Elijah Tau-Tolliver kept on making a case for himself to be a starter for the rest of this season and next with a few huge runs, giving the offense a chance to score with Alessio Milivojevic.
Unfortunately, they stalled out near the goal line and had to settle for a field goal, something that not everyone was satisfied with.
Then the Nittany Lions scored a 75-yard touchdown pass, and all the momentum that MSU had was lost in an instant, both in the game and with Spartan Nation.
Once the Spartans had gotten the ball back, they had a chance to at least get a couple more points on the board, but they did the opposite and stalled out.
Ryan Eckley then saw his punt blocked after the three-and-out, giving the Nittany Lions immense field position and, worse than anger, apathy to the Spartan faithful.
By the time that halftime arrived, the score was 14-10 in favor of the Nittany Lions, and although MSU had gone on the upswing before the second quarter ended, they still had a lot of work to do to impress Spartan Nation.
The second half began very slowly and stayed that way for the entirety of the third quarter, in which almost nothing of note happened offensively in a defensive lockdown.
The score remained 14-10 by the time the fourth quarter came around, and fans were generally uninterested because of the lack of scoring.
Through the first half of the fourth quarter, it was the same case, but as the game was starting to near its end, the Nittany Lions had a very promising drive set up for them where they got within the 10-yard line.
They then capitalized on their position and scored, making it an 11-point game with a lot of work to do for the Spartans that the fans, even long-time faithful fans, did not believe could be done.
MSU would take a final comeback attempt that ended with a fumble by Milivojevic, essentially ending the game with two minutes still left to go.
The final score ended up being 28-10 with Penn State coming out on top, and with no hopes of bowl game eligibility left because of it.
The chants for the firing of head coach Jonathan Smith and all of his fellow staff became the only thing left from Spartan Nation by that point, along with the apathy that was spreading rapidly.
