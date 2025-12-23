One Hawkins Decision Could Impact Nick Marsh’s MSU Future

Big moves are being made by Pat Fitzgerald in the infancy of his time at Michigan State.

Spartan Nation reported Sunday that MSU would be retaining wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins , as well as tight ends coach Brian Wozniak. Hawkins has been a part of the staff since 2020 and will now be the Spartans' WRs coach under three different head coaches.

Michigan State's wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins looks on during the spring game on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King / USA TODAY NETWORK

It appears that Michigan State's wide receiving corps is going to be a lot different in 2026. Top receiver Nick Marsh is planning to enter the transfer portal , and second-leading receiver Omari Kelly is out of eligibility.

The keyword about Marsh is that he is "planning" to enter the portal. It does not officially open until Jan. 2, which means Hawkins and MSU have a few weeks to potentially put the full-court press on Marsh to try and keep him in East Lansing for what would likely be one more season.

Is there a Future for Marsh at MSU?

Michigan State's Nick Marsh smiles while warming up before the game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Maybe Marsh's mind is made up. Sadly, the blueprint of "MSU, portal, new school, NFL" has kind of been laid out already. Keon Coleman spent two years at Michigan State getting coached by Hawkins, blossomed into a star, and then left to spend one year at Florida State before becoming a second-round NFL draft pick.

Germie Bernard has been a great wide receiver at Washington and Alabama (with new MSU offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan on those staffs for three seasons) after getting one year with Hawkins. ESPN's Mel Kiper ranked Bernard as the eighth-best receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft class.

Certainly, there is probably a financial side to this, as well. Assuming Marsh enters the portal once it opens, he'll be one of the most sought-after pass catchers in it and will command seven figures for one season of his services.

There is no guarantee that Michigan State is going to win in 2026. The Spartans' schedule is more difficult than it was this season, and we haven't seen Fitzgerald and his staff work the portal yet and show off what kind of budget they are truly working with.

Michigan State's Nick Marsh, right, catches a touchdown pass as Boston College's Amari Jackson attempts to make the tackle during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps Marsh will get a lucrative offer from the Spartans, but that offer may get matched by another national power that is a safer bet to win X amount of games or make the CFP. Marsh is a competitor, too, and it would be understandable if he had a desire to be a part of a winning team for at least one year while he's in college.

Another benefit of a return for Marsh is just the familiarity with Hawkins. He knows what kind of coaching he's going to receive, and Hawkins' resume indicates it's the kind of coaching that puts players in the NFL.

Hawkins was already convincing enough to get Marsh to maintain his commitment between the switch from Mel Tucker to Jonathan Smith; maybe he can do it again from Smith to Fitzgerald.

If Marsh is open to staying in his home state for a price Michigan State can pay, it should be an opportunity the Spartans take. He didn't take the leap some hoped he would in 2025, but that doesn't mean it cannot happen next year, especially with the new life and energy Fitzgerald has seemed to inject into the program.

Michigan State's Michigan State's wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, right, talks with Jaden Mangham during the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

