Michigan State Has 2 Potential Targets in 2027 Class

As the 2026 college football transfer portal window winds down, Michigan State and head coach Pat Fitzgerald are shifting their focus towards the high school recruiting trail. The Spartans have several needs to address in the 2027 cycle, with the offensive line being one of their top priorities.

The good news is that the 2027 class is loaded with talented offensive linemen, and Michigan State has already started targeting several recruits. Here's a look at a couple of linemen it would make sense for Fitzgerald and his staff to pursue, along with their current standing in each player's recruitment.

Two 2027 Offensive Linemen Michigan State Should Target

Although Fitzgerald hasn't been in East Lansing for long, and many of the initial offers Michigan State extended to 2027 prospects came from the previous staff, there's still a strong possibility that the new Spartans staff is interested in these linemen.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald pats his heart at the crowd in attendance for the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1) Jakari Lipsey

Jakari Lipsey is a four-star offensive tackle from Loy Norrix High School in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 197 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 18 offensive tackle, and the No. 4 prospect in Michigan.

Michigan State's Jacob Merritt, left, and Gavin Broscious run a drill during the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lipsey is one of the few high school prospects Fitzgerald has extended an offer to, doing so in mid-December. Although several programs are pursuing the four-star offensive tackle, the Spartans have plenty of time to make up ground in his recruitment.

While Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) currently gives Michigan the best chance to land Lipsey, there’s a strong chance that Fitzgerald will establish the Spartans as a serious contender in the in-state prospect's recruitment in the coming months.

Nov 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Michigan State Spartans helmet sits on a bench during the second half game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

2) Dewey Young

Dewey Young is a four-star offensive tackle from Kalamazoo Central High School in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 292 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 25 offensive tackle, and the No. 7 prospect in Michigan.

Michigan State's Rakeem Johnson, right, and Jacob Merritt run a drill during camp on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at the indoor practice facility in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The previous Michigan State staff extended an offer to Young in May 2025 and actively pursued him throughout the fall. While it is unclear whether Fitzgerald will continue pursuing the 6’5”, 285-pound offensive tackle, it would make sense for the head coach to do so, given that Young is one of the top prospects in the state.

Rivals’ RPM currently gives the Spartans the best chance to land Young. Although most of that prediction is based on the previous staff’s pursuit of him, there’s a strong chance the young offensive tackle remains highly interested in the program despite the coaching change.

