3 Approaches MSU Football Could Take for Successful 2026

Success has not come to East Lansing in some time for the Michigan State Spartans football program. With new head coach Pat Fitzgerald, those times could be changing.

A bowl game becomes the new expectation for the Spartans this season. There are numerous paths to this program finding success, even if it sounds unrealistic. However, I've chosen three approaches Michigan State could take to find success in 2026.

Establishing an Aggressive Run Game

Michigan State's Cam Edwards, left, works with running backs coach Devon Spalding in a ball security drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the paths I see the Spartans taking for any success is establishing the run early, often, and aggressively. The reason I think they need to be aggressive on the ground is the talent they have at the position and the transfers they acquired this offseason.

Cam Edwards could be the biggest piece to offensive productivity this season; Brandon Tullis brings a change of pace back with short-yardage and power-concept ability and Marvis Parrish could be an intriguing scatback for Michigan State. There's so much intrigue with this group that I'm confident they can win games because of them.

Michigan State's Cam Edwards runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fitzgerald having a strong run game established would be a plus to begin the season, and they'll need it against the top opponents, such as Oregon and Notre Dame.

"Bend, Don't Break" Defense

Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi calls out to the defense during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I believe Michigan State's defense can continue to rise after a strong finish to the season under defensive coordinator Joe Rossi. The strengths of this unit will be the cornerbacks and linebackers, who offer veteran savvy at both levels and can provide playmaking in pass coverage or tackling in run support.

Linebacker Jordan Hall and cornerback Charles Brantley are expected to be the core of these two positions, and it shouldn't surprise anyone to see them making plays for the Spartans' defense. The biggest questions I have are around the defensive front and the pass rush, which leads me to believe this will be a "bend, don't break" unit.

Michigan State linebacker Jordan Hall (5) celebrates a play against Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Michigan State sees improvement from this defense in 2026, it will be enough to get them to a bowl game in December and to keep them competitive for the rest of the campaign.

Leaning on New Playmakers in Offense

Michigan State's Chrishon McCray runs after a catch during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State lost Nick Marsh, one of the best wide receiver talents in the country, to Indiana. That means Chrishon McCray and transfers KK Smith and Fredrick Moore are to pick up the tab on the perimeter this season with quarterback Alessio Milivojevic. If the Spartans are to succeed outside of the run game, their perimeter weapons must step up.

All three receivers are impressive from the tape I've seen of each, and they could give Spartans Nation something to be excited about. Look for this group to surprise in some fashion this upcoming season.