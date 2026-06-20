5 Things Michigan State Must Answer Before the Season

The fanbase in East Lansing is desperate to see a winning football team once again.

Michigan State will have its third permanent head coach in four seasons in 2026. Mel Tucker was fired for cause early in the 2023 season, Jonathan Smith was fired at the end of last season, and now Pat Fitzgerald is being tasked with returning MSU to the glory days it experienced in the early-to-mid 2010s with Mark Dantonio .

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the action going on during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Smith's short tenure as a head coach proves that coaches aren't given the grace periods they once were to turn things around. The Spartans essentially bet roughly $30 million (Smith's buyout) that they could do better with Fitzgerald in charge.

These five questions are the most pressing ones facing Michigan State with roughly a month and a half to go before training camp begins.

Is Milivojevic MSU's Long-Term QB1?

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Alessio Milivojevic looked very strong during his four starts at the end of the 2025 season. Those games were essentially his audition to become the QB1 for 2026, and he did enough to impress Fitzgerald and get the part.

The great part is that Milivojevic has eligibility all the way through the 2028 season. A successful season from Milivojevic this fall will have the Spartans pretty set at quarterback for several years, even with impressive four-star quarterback Kayd Coffman entering the program this year.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) drops back during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Looking impressive in relief or as an interim starting quarterback isn't the same as being consistent throughout 12 starts, though. Every team the Spartans play this season will be waiting for Milivojevic. They'll also be getting more in-game film on him and more ways to pick up on his tendencies.

Good quarterbacks can adjust when the defenses adjust. Milivojevic also has to do that while being one of the team's leaders --- something that he's done quite well so far, according to Fitzgerald. The preview of Milivojevic in 2025 was very promising; 2026 will be the full movie.

Who Steps Up at WR?

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Kk Smith (11) celebrates scoring against the NC State Wolfpack during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Wide receiver is one of the great unknowns for MSU right now. Nick Marsh is now at Indiana, and Omari Kelly is out of eligibility. Michigan State didn't exactly replace that lost production 1-to-1 in the portal. Transfers KK Smith and Fredrick Moore were both backups at Notre Dame and Michigan, respectively. Jameel Gardner Jr. was the WR3 at FCS Jackson State in 2025.

The only proven guy is Chrishon McCray , who might be Milivojevic's favorite target this year. That leaves a pretty sizeable vacuum for the exterior receivers at the X or Z spots. Two of Smith, Moore, Gardner, Samson Gash , Charles Taplin , and Rodney Bullard Jr. (if eligible) will likely get a starting nod. Whoever gets picked for it by the coaches will be critical in how Michigan State's next offense operates.

Does Interior DL Depth Hold Up?

Michigan State's Ben Roberts runs a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State is also headed into the season a little bit thin on the interior of the defensive line. Most teams play about three or four defensive linemen regularly, but being able to dip further into that is very important. Injuries happen, especially in the trenches, and the injury bug has not been kind to the Spartans in recent years.

The top three of Ben Roberts , Eli Coenen , and Derrick Simmons is pretty serviceable. There is a drop-off after that, though. Carlos Hazelwood played fewer than 100 snaps at Toledo last year. Mikeshun Beeler has scarcely played for MSU thus far. Hudson Aultman is a three-star true freshman who flipped from Miami (OH).

Does Pass Rush Take Needed Step?

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans rush end Anelu Lafaele (11) walks onto the field for MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One of the biggest needs this season is an improvement in the pass rush. Michigan State finished 14th in the Big Ten last season with 1.83 sacks per game. The year before that, the Spartans were 15th with 1.58 sacks per game. MSU being in the cellar of the Big Ten in that category is one of the biggest things holding the defense back the last two seasons.

This coming season will be a big one for Anelu Lafaele . The former Wisconsin transfer looked great early on last season at rush end as a pass rush specialist, but he suffered a season-ending injury during the fifth game of the year against Nebraska. Buffalo linebacker transfer Dion Crawford also had an 8.5-sack season in 2024 and will be an interesting piece to add to the field.

What Specific Area Can MSU Be Elite In?

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State needs to find a niche where it can consistently be better than the other team. There has to be an identity or part of the game where the Spartans can hang their metaphorical hat. MSU finished 2025 ranked 110th in the FBS for rushing offense, 68th for passing offense, 65th in rushing defense, and 92nd in pass defense. They were either bad or "meh" in each of those four major categories.

There should be improvement in running the ball this season. Michigan State has a ton of options and depth in the backfield and a new offensive line that looks to be an improvement from last season. Pass defense should also improve with the return of Charles Brantley , the addition of Iowa State transfer Tre Bell , and the return of safety Nikai Martinez .