Projecting Roles for All 32 Incoming Transfers on MSU's Roster
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Michigan State used the transfer portal a ton this offseason, largely out of necessity.
The Spartans are bringing in 32 new transfers this year for Year 1 of the Pat Fitzgerald era. That's in contrast to 45 departing players. Plenty of these new players will be starters. Today, we'll go through every single incoming transfer, sorted by the date they committed to MSU, and project their role for the coming fall.
LT Ben Murawski: Higher-End Starter
UConn transfer Ben Murawski was the very first player to commit to Michigan State from the portal. He was one of PFF's highest-graded run-blockers at offensive tackle last season, and MSU is looking to Murawski to be one of its best players this coming fall.
CB Tyran Chappell: Key Rotation Piece
Houston Christian transfer Tyran Chappell should be getting snaps this fall. He was getting first-team reps during April's spring game, implying he was the No. 3 cornerback on the depth chart with Charles Brantley unavailable at the time. Chappell intercepted four passes in 2025 and earned First Team All-Southland honors.
P Rhys Dakin: Starter
Rhys Dakin will be Michigan State's new starting punter after he followed special teams coordinator LeVar Woods to East Lansing from Iowa. Dakin earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors in 2024 with the Hawkeyes and was an Honorable Mention last year. He's averaged 43.9 yards per punt during his career so far.
S Devin Vaught: Starter
Maine transfer Devin Vaught is also in line for a starting spot. He'll be competing with Aveon Grose for the title, but I'd give Vaught the edge entering camp. Vaught has six career interceptions, three coming in each of the last two seasons.
LB Caleb Wheatland: Starter or Key Rotation Piece
Auburn transfer Caleb Wheatland was one big addition to the linebacker room. He's a proven Big Ten player from his time at Maryland and could very well end up being the starting WILL linebacker next to Jordan Hall.
DB Michael Richard: Starter
Louisiana Tech transfer Michael Richard is set to be Michigan State's starting nickelback. Richard picked off three passes last year, including one during a game at LSU. He was also the Conference USA Freshman of the Year in the 2023 season and is one of the players on the roster who gained an additional year of eligibility with the NCAA's new "5-in-5" rule.
CB Tre Bell: Higher-End Starter
Iowa State transfer Tre Bell was another one of the Spartans' better gets. He'll be one of the starters in MSU's secondary. Bell got put into a starting role at ISU last year after a few injuries in the Cyclones' secondary and did well, intercepting two passes while allowing two touchdowns.
QB Cam Fancher: QB2
Cam Fancher gives Michigan State an intriguing backup option. He's got a lot of experience as a starter, even initially winning the starting job at UCF last year, but injuries kept Fancher sidelined most of the year. In total, Fancher has 5,627 career passing yards and another 1,292 yards as a rusher.
LG Nick Sharpe: Starter
South Carolina transfer Nick Sharpe is another expected starter. He was with offensive line coach Nick Tabacca for four years at Wake Forest before joining the Gamecocks last season. Sharpe is coming to MSU with 1,215 snaps of experience at either left or right guard.
K Liam Boyd: Starter
Liam Boyd is expected to be the Spartans' new starting kicker. Incoming freshman Stephen Gonzales could force some competition with his big leg. Boyd is 10-for-13 on field goals during his career, as well as a perfect 22-of-22 on extra points.
C Trent Fraley: Starter
North Dakota State transfer Trent Fraley will be MSU's starting center. He was the FCS Rimington Award winner for the Bison last year, and he also started all year in 2024 during another NDSU National Championship season.
RB Cam Edwards: Potential Star Player
UConn transfer Cam Edwards is one of Michigan State's most exciting newcomers. He ran for 1,240 yards and 15 touchdowns last year and very well could be MSU's best running back since Kenneth Walker.
CB Charles Brantley: Potential Star Player
Bringing back Charles Brantley from Miami was another huge move. He was one of Michigan State's stars during the 2024 season, earning Honorable Mention All-Big Ten despite missing the last 3.5 games due to injury. Brantley should pick up where he left off as MSU's CB1.
TE Carson Gulker: Often-Used Gadget Player
Ferris State transfer Carson Gulker is one of MSU's more intriguing newcomers. He can throw, catch, and run with the ball, and he's entering a Michigan State tight end room that is hard to figure out. Gulker being TE1 wouldn't be stunning, but limiting him to one position doesn't feel wise, either.
OT Robert Wright Jr.: Key Backup
Georgia Southern transfer Robert Wright Jr. was another quietly good addition. He was a starting right tackle at Georgia Southern last year and went the whole year without committing a penalty. Wright is also coming in with three years of eligibility.
EDGE Trey Lisle: Depth Piece
SEMO transfer Trey Lisle is more of a longer-term project for the staff. His size stands out for an EDGE rusher at 6'6" and 254 pounds. Lisle played 241 defensive snaps last year, finishing with 16 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, and half a sack.
RB Marvis Parrish: RB2 or RB3
Western Kentucky transfer Marvis Parrish is a younger addition who should play right away. He was WKU's top back last year as a true freshman, finishing with 779 scrimmage yards. Parrish also had 36 receptions out of the backfield, adding a nice dimension to his game.
RB Jaziun Patterson: RB2 or RB3
Iowa transfer Jaziun Patterson will also command touches this year. He's very experienced in that primary backup role from his time with the Hawkeyes, coming in with 858 career rushing yards. Patterson has averaged a steady 4.9 yards per carry each of the last two seasons.
DT Carlos Hazelwood: Key Backup
Toledo transfer Carlos Hazelwood won't be far off from playing time this year. He played fewer than 100 defensive snaps for the Rockets as a redshirt freshman, but is probably now the No. 4 defensive tackle on the Spartans' depth chart. Most teams rotate in three.
EDGE Keahnist Thompson: Starter or Key Rotation Piece
Keahnist Thompson will be a big part of the Spartans' next pass-rushing unit. He led Weber State with 4.0 sacks last year, including a 1.5-sack day against Big 12 foe Arizona. That was across nine appearances and starts.
WR Fredrick Moore: Fringe Starter or Primary Backup
Wide receiver is another tough spot to figure out for Michigan State. The Spartans brought in Michigan's Fredrick Moore to the room this offseason, and he's looking to carve out a role. Moore has 15 career receptions for 160 yards and one touchdown.
LB Cam Stodghill: Depth Piece
Albany transfer Cam Stodghill is bringing some proven depth with him to East Lansing. He's a bit of a hybrid linebacker and defensive back, but those are two spots where Michigan State has several people likely ahead of him. Stodghill made 65 tackles in seven games last year.
WR KK Smith: Fringe Starter or Primary Backup
Notre Dame transfer KK Smith is in a similar boat to Moore. He was a backup at his last program, but now he's in the running for a starting role at MSU. Smith is coming to Michigan State with 11 career catches, 161 yards, and two touchdowns.
LB Dion Crawford: Starter or Key Rotational Piece
Another larger addition was Buffalo transfer, Dion Crawford. He's another contender to be the starting WILL linebacker, but he was also practicing as the Spartans' second MIKE linebacker at times during the spring. Crawford made 81 tackles in 2025 and is coming to MSU with 12.0 career sacks.
DT Eli Coenen: Starter
Illinois transfer Eli Coenen feels likely to be the Spartans' No. 2 defensive tackle. He began his career at Division II Bemidji State, but arrived at Illinois last year and saw his snaps go up as the year went on. Coenen is set to get an even bigger role now at MSU.
EDGE Kenny Soares Jr.: Starter
NC State transfer Kenny Soares Jr. is expected to be Michigan State's starting rush end. This is a switch from both middle and outside linebacker from the previous four years of his career, which began with Fitzgerald at Northwestern in 2022. Soares had 80 tackles, 4.0 TFLs, and half a sack last year for NCSU.
KR/RB Kenneth Williams: Special Teams Ace
Nebraska transfer Kenneth Williams will be the one returning kickoffs for Michigan State this fall. He was one of the best in the Big Ten at it last year, bringing one back for a 95-yard score against Northwestern and getting Second Team all-conference honors. Williams can also play running back, but there are a ton of names ahead of him there.
LS Nick Duzansky: Starter
Oregon transfer Nick Duzansky hopes you never have to talk about him this year, because long snappers only really get talked about when they screw up. He'll be the Spartans' new one this year, though Michigan State is bringing in Trey Serauskis from the high school ranks as well.
P Alex Weeks: Backup
MSU's backup punter is Northern Arizona transfer Alex Weeks. He only appeared in one game as a true freshman at NAU, serving as the team's kickoff man.
DB Trevaughn Martinez: Depth Piece
Western Carolina transfer Trevaughn Martinez helps fill out the depth in the secondary. He's the brother of starting safety Nikai Martinez. It's hard to gauge Trevaughn's game -- he didn't see the field in three seasons at WCU. He redshirted as a true freshman and then missed the last two seasons due to injuries.
WR Jameel Gardner Jr.: Depth Piece
Jackson State transfer Jameel Gardner Jr. is one of MSU's late portal additions. He visited during Michigan State's spring game and committed shortly after. He was Jackson State's WR3 last year, totaling 483 receiving yards. Gardner was also once Chrishon McCray's teammate at Kent State.
EDGE Aidan Boehle: Depth Piece
Aidan Boehle was the last portal pickup, committing to the Spartans in June. He spent last season at Division II Winona State. Boehle spent the spring at D-II powerhouse Harding, but then transferred again to MSU after a coaching change there. Boehle had 2.0 sacks across five starts and nine appearances last season.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika