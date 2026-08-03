Projecting Roles for All 32 Incoming Transfers on MSU's Roster

Michigan State used the transfer portal a ton this offseason, largely out of necessity.

The Spartans are bringing in 32 new transfers this year for Year 1 of the Pat Fitzgerald era. That's in contrast to 45 departing players. Plenty of these new players will be starters. Today, we'll go through every single incoming transfer, sorted by the date they committed to MSU, and project their role for the coming fall.

LT Ben Murawski: Higher-End Starter

Michigan State's Ben Murawski and the rest of the offensive line participate in a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UConn transfer Ben Murawski was the very first player to commit to Michigan State from the portal. He was one of PFF's highest-graded run-blockers at offensive tackle last season, and MSU is looking to Murawski to be one of its best players this coming fall.

CB Tyran Chappell: Key Rotation Piece

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans cornerback Tyran Chappell (22) runs out of the Spartan Stadium tunnel for MSU's "Spring Showcase." | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Houston Christian transfer Tyran Chappell should be getting snaps this fall. He was getting first-team reps during April's spring game, implying he was the No. 3 cornerback on the depth chart with Charles Brantley unavailable at the time. Chappell intercepted four passes in 2025 and earned First Team All-Southland honors.

P Rhys Dakin: Starter

Michigan State's Rhys Dakin punts the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rhys Dakin will be Michigan State's new starting punter after he followed special teams coordinator LeVar Woods to East Lansing from Iowa. Dakin earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors in 2024 with the Hawkeyes and was an Honorable Mention last year. He's averaged 43.9 yards per punt during his career so far.

S Devin Vaught: Starter

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State running back Marvis Parrish (21) carries the ball as safety Devin Vaught (2) chases during MSU's "Spring Showcase" inside Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Maine transfer Devin Vaught is also in line for a starting spot. He'll be competing with Aveon Grose for the title, but I'd give Vaught the edge entering camp. Vaught has six career interceptions, three coming in each of the last two seasons.

LB Caleb Wheatland: Starter or Key Rotation Piece

Michigan State's Brady Pretzlaff, left, and Caleb Wheatland participate in a drill during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Auburn transfer Caleb Wheatland was one big addition to the linebacker room. He's a proven Big Ten player from his time at Maryland and could very well end up being the starting WILL linebacker next to Jordan Hall.

DB Michael Richard: Starter

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Michael Richard (1) intercepts a pass from LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (not pictured) during the first half against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Louisiana Tech transfer Michael Richard is set to be Michigan State's starting nickelback. Richard picked off three passes last year, including one during a game at LSU. He was also the Conference USA Freshman of the Year in the 2023 season and is one of the players on the roster who gained an additional year of eligibility with the NCAA's new "5-in-5" rule.

CB Tre Bell: Higher-End Starter

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Tre Bell (7) celebrates a defensive stop against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iowa State transfer Tre Bell was another one of the Spartans' better gets. He'll be one of the starters in MSU's secondary. Bell got put into a starting role at ISU last year after a few injuries in the Cyclones' secondary and did well, intercepting two passes while allowing two touchdowns.

QB Cam Fancher: QB2

Michigan State's Cam Fancher warms up during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cam Fancher gives Michigan State an intriguing backup option. He's got a lot of experience as a starter, even initially winning the starting job at UCF last year, but injuries kept Fancher sidelined most of the year. In total, Fancher has 5,627 career passing yards and another 1,292 yards as a rusher.

LG Nick Sharpe: Starter

Michigan State's Nick Sharpe, center, runs a drill during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

South Carolina transfer Nick Sharpe is another expected starter. He was with offensive line coach Nick Tabacca for four years at Wake Forest before joining the Gamecocks last season. Sharpe is coming to MSU with 1,215 snaps of experience at either left or right guard.

K Liam Boyd: Starter

Michigan State's Liam Boyd kicks a field goal during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Liam Boyd is expected to be the Spartans' new starting kicker. Incoming freshman Stephen Gonzales could force some competition with his big leg. Boyd is 10-for-13 on field goals during his career, as well as a perfect 22-of-22 on extra points.

C Trent Fraley: Starter

Michigan State's Trent Fraley prepares to snap the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

North Dakota State transfer Trent Fraley will be MSU's starting center. He was the FCS Rimington Award winner for the Bison last year, and he also started all year in 2024 during another NDSU National Championship season.

RB Cam Edwards: Potential Star Player

Michigan State's Cam Edwards runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UConn transfer Cam Edwards is one of Michigan State's most exciting newcomers. He ran for 1,240 yards and 15 touchdowns last year and very well could be MSU's best running back since Kenneth Walker.

CB Charles Brantley: Potential Star Player

Michigan State's Charles Brantley celebrates after the win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bringing back Charles Brantley from Miami was another huge move. He was one of Michigan State's stars during the 2024 season, earning Honorable Mention All-Big Ten despite missing the last 3.5 games due to injury. Brantley should pick up where he left off as MSU's CB1.

TE Carson Gulker: Often-Used Gadget Player

The Grand Valley State football team edged Ferris State in the Anchor Bone rivalry on Saturday at Ferris State. Carson Gulker 2 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ferris State transfer Carson Gulker is one of MSU's more intriguing newcomers. He can throw, catch, and run with the ball, and he's entering a Michigan State tight end room that is hard to figure out. Gulker being TE1 wouldn't be stunning, but limiting him to one position doesn't feel wise, either.

OT Robert Wright Jr.: Key Backup

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald calls out to players during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Georgia Southern transfer Robert Wright Jr. was another quietly good addition. He was a starting right tackle at Georgia Southern last year and went the whole year without committing a penalty. Wright is also coming in with three years of eligibility.

EDGE Trey Lisle: Depth Piece

Fayetteville's Trey Lisle (17) and Ramses Capers (48) bring down Northside's T'kavion King (2) during a nonconference game in Fort Smith on Sept. 9 at Mayo-Thompson Stadium. Nhs Fayetteville 090922 08 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

SEMO transfer Trey Lisle is more of a longer-term project for the staff. His size stands out for an EDGE rusher at 6'6" and 254 pounds. Lisle played 241 defensive snaps last year, finishing with 16 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, and half a sack.

RB Marvis Parrish: RB2 or RB3

Michigan State's Marvis Parrish runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Western Kentucky transfer Marvis Parrish is a younger addition who should play right away. He was WKU's top back last year as a true freshman, finishing with 779 scrimmage yards. Parrish also had 36 receptions out of the backfield, adding a nice dimension to his game.

RB Jaziun Patterson: RB2 or RB3

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans running back Jaziun Patterson gets a carry during the team's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Iowa transfer Jaziun Patterson will also command touches this year. He's very experienced in that primary backup role from his time with the Hawkeyes, coming in with 858 career rushing yards. Patterson has averaged a steady 4.9 yards per carry each of the last two seasons.

DT Carlos Hazelwood: Key Backup

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald instructs players during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Toledo transfer Carlos Hazelwood won't be far off from playing time this year. He played fewer than 100 defensive snaps for the Rockets as a redshirt freshman, but is probably now the No. 4 defensive tackle on the Spartans' depth chart. Most teams rotate in three.

EDGE Keahnist Thompson: Starter or Key Rotation Piece

From left, Michigan State's Keahnist Thompson, Eli Coenen, Hudson Aultman and Chris Piwowarczyk run a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Keahnist Thompson will be a big part of the Spartans' next pass-rushing unit. He led Weber State with 4.0 sacks last year, including a 1.5-sack day against Big 12 foe Arizona. That was across nine appearances and starts.

WR Fredrick Moore: Fringe Starter or Primary Backup

Michigan State's Fredrick Moore runs after a catch during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver is another tough spot to figure out for Michigan State. The Spartans brought in Michigan's Fredrick Moore to the room this offseason, and he's looking to carve out a role. Moore has 15 career receptions for 160 yards and one touchdown.

LB Cam Stodghill: Depth Piece

Aug 30, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) runs the ball as Albany Great Danes defensive back Cam Stodghill (1) and defensive back Denzel Patrick (2) make the tackle during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Albany transfer Cam Stodghill is bringing some proven depth with him to East Lansing. He's a bit of a hybrid linebacker and defensive back, but those are two spots where Michigan State has several people likely ahead of him. Stodghill made 65 tackles in seven games last year.

WR KK Smith: Fringe Starter or Primary Backup

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Kk Smith (11) celebrates scoring against the NC State Wolfpack during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notre Dame transfer KK Smith is in a similar boat to Moore. He was a backup at his last program, but now he's in the running for a starting role at MSU. Smith is coming to Michigan State with 11 career catches, 161 yards, and two touchdowns.

LB Dion Crawford: Starter or Key Rotational Piece

Sep 7, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) leaps over Buffalo Bulls linebacker Dion Crawford (18) and runs in for a touchdown during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Another larger addition was Buffalo transfer, Dion Crawford . He's another contender to be the starting WILL linebacker, but he was also practicing as the Spartans' second MIKE linebacker at times during the spring. Crawford made 81 tackles in 2025 and is coming to MSU with 12.0 career sacks.

DT Eli Coenen: Starter

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. (23) and defensive lineman Eli Coenen (96) walk together during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Illinois transfer Eli Coenen feels likely to be the Spartans' No. 2 defensive tackle. He began his career at Division II Bemidji State, but arrived at Illinois last year and saw his snaps go up as the year went on. Coenen is set to get an even bigger role now at MSU.

EDGE Kenny Soares Jr.: Starter

Michigan State's Kenny Soares Jr. prepares for a play during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

NC State transfer Kenny Soares Jr. is expected to be Michigan State's starting rush end. This is a switch from both middle and outside linebacker from the previous four years of his career, which began with Fitzgerald at Northwestern in 2022. Soares had 80 tackles, 4.0 TFLs, and half a sack last year for NCSU.

KR/RB Kenneth Williams: Special Teams Ace

Michigan State's Kenneth Williams, center, takes a handoff from Cam Fancher during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nebraska transfer Kenneth Williams will be the one returning kickoffs for Michigan State this fall. He was one of the best in the Big Ten at it last year, bringing one back for a 95-yard score against Northwestern and getting Second Team all-conference honors. Williams can also play running back, but there are a ton of names ahead of him there.

LS Nick Duzansky: Starter

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks long snapper Nick Duzansky (96) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Oregon transfer Nick Duzansky hopes you never have to talk about him this year, because long snappers only really get talked about when they screw up. He'll be the Spartans' new one this year, though Michigan State is bringing in Trey Serauskis from the high school ranks as well.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan State Football head coach Pat Fitzgerald speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

P Alex Weeks: Backup

MSU's backup punter is Northern Arizona transfer Alex Weeks . He only appeared in one game as a true freshman at NAU, serving as the team's kickoff man.

DB Trevaughn Martinez: Depth Piece

Sparty directs the Michigan State band during a time out in the second half of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball East Regional game against UConn at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Friday, March 27, 2026. Michigan State lost the game 67-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Western Carolina transfer Trevaughn Martinez helps fill out the depth in the secondary. He's the brother of starting safety Nikai Martinez. It's hard to gauge Trevaughn's game -- he didn't see the field in three seasons at WCU. He redshirted as a true freshman and then missed the last two seasons due to injuries.

WR Jameel Gardner Jr.: Depth Piece

Jackson State's wide receiver Jameel Gardner, Jr., (7) runs the ball during the game against Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jackson State transfer Jameel Gardner Jr. is one of MSU's late portal additions. He visited during Michigan State's spring game and committed shortly after. He was Jackson State's WR3 last year, totaling 483 receiving yards. Gardner was also once Chrishon McCray's teammate at Kent State.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan State Football head coach Pat Fitzgerald speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

EDGE Aidan Boehle: Depth Piece

Aidan Boehle was the last portal pickup, committing to the Spartans in June. He spent last season at Division II Winona State. Boehle spent the spring at D-II powerhouse Harding, but then transferred again to MSU after a coaching change there. Boehle had 2.0 sacks across five starts and nine appearances last season.