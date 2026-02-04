3 Keys to Victory for Michigan State at Minnesota

Michigan State needs a quality performance on Wednesday.

The 10th-ranked Spartans (19-3 overall, 9-2 Big Ten) are on the road against a Minnesota squad (10-12, 3-8) that has been better than what its record says it is. Not just because MSU cannot afford to drop this game during a razor-thin Big Ten race, but also because No. 5 Illinois looms overhead on Saturday.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) dribbles against Michigan during the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State is also seeking to bounce back from its loss to then-No. 3 Michigan on Friday. It cannot let the frustrations that come from losing to a rival boil over into another game. Lots will be learned about this team from this game.

For the Spartans to get a win in this game, though, they need to achieve a couple of things.

Lighten Fears' Load

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. hunches over during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Somebody needs to step up and help Jeremy Fears Jr. out some more. He's won Big Ten Player of the Week back-to-back times, most recently scoring 29 points with nine assists against Rutgers and then 31 points with seven assists against Michigan.

While Fears' individual performance has been great, it's largely been out of necessity. MSU was fortunate to escape its road game against Rutgers with a win, and it fell short against the Wolverines, of course. Somebody else needs to step up in the scoring column.

Limit Turnovers

Michigan State's Cam Ward celebrates after scoring and drawing an Indiana foul during the second half on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the glaring weaknesses for Michigan State this year has been its number of turnovers. MSU has averaged 12.3 giveaways per game, which is 226th nationally and 15th in the Big Ten. During conference play, though, the Spartans have turned it over on 20.3% of their possessions. That's dead last in the Big Ten by a decent margin, with Oregon ranking 17th at 18.3%.

Michigan State turned it over 14 times against UM and 15 times against Rutgers. It cannot afford to let its turnover count get that high consistently, because MSU's defense, as good as it is, is not particularly great at forcing turnovers. Despite having the Big Ten's best defense by a large margin during conference play, the Spartans' defensive turnover percentage is seventh in the conference.

Control Pace

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. is announced before the Spartans game against Michigan on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State must find a way to be the ones in control of the pace of this game and try to get some quick buckets. Just like Rutgers did last week, Minnesota is going to try to minimize the number of possessions in the game. Basic math says the fewer the number of possessions there are, the more variance there will be in the final result, which favors the underdog.

When MSU controls the tempo, games like Maryland --- where fastbreak points were 31-0 --- happen. When the other team dictates how many possessions there will be, Michigan State can find itself in a close game against an inferior opponent, like Rutgers.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shouts instructions out during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

