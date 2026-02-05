3 Observations on MSU's Miserable Night at Minnesota

The most miserable performance for Michigan State this season (so far) arrived in Minneapolis on Wednesday night.

MSU entered ranked 10th in the country at 19-3 overall, with its only three losses coming against its fellow top 10 teams. Minnesota entered on a seven-game losing streak, 10-12 overall, and was desperate for a win. The Golden Gophers looked like the hungrier team, outplaying Michigan State nearly the whole way.

Michigan State's Coen Carr looks on during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The Spartans ended up only losing by three — the final score being 76-73 — but the game was more lopsided than that. Michigan State never led. Minnesota was up 16 with four minutes to go, before a frenetic comeback attempt by MSU came up short.

Too little, too late. Here are three observations from Wednesday’s loss, from afar:

Jeremy Fears Jr.’s Kick

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) dribbles against Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) during the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There has been much chatter in the last couple of days about the way Jeremy Fears Jr. plays. Video showed him tripping star Michigan player Yaxel Lendeborg during the Spartans’ game against UM on Friday, and then Wolverines head coach Dusty May said several plays involving Fears were “very dangerous” on Monday.

Tom Izzo seemed to slightly dismiss May’s comments that same day, saying that “there were some things Jeremy did I addressed.”

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. was given a technical foul on this play. pic.twitter.com/q03PMlmOzl — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 5, 2026

Well, Izzo has some more things to address. Fears was assessed a dead-ball technical foul after kicking a Minnesota player in the midsection. At the very best, the leg kick was very exaggerated. At worst, it was intentional. Fears was a little lucky he wasn’t tossed from the game.

Fears is far too valuable a player to be playing dirty. It’s just not a great look, for one, and Michigan State needs him on the court. It also happened at a critical point in the game. MSU was only down five at that point with loads of time left; Minnesota scored the next five points after that happened to extend its lead to 10 again, with the Spartans going four minutes without scoring.

Another Slow Start

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shouts instructions out during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

It seems like it takes this team a few minutes to wake up now. Michigan State allowed its opponent to go up 15-5 for a second consecutive game in this one. You don’t need a stat to probably know that teams that go down 10 that quickly usually do not win.

Really, across MSU’s last three games, it’s hardly led. Again, the Spartans never led on Wednesday, only were ahead for 24 seconds against Michigan, and only were up for 2:10 in regulation against Rutgers. That’s two minutes and 34 seconds of regulation basketball across a three-game stretch where Michigan State has been in front. Not great!

Ugochukwu’s Injury

Michigan State Spartans guard Divine Ugochukwu competing against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, inside the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Another thing to keep an eye on is the injury to guard Divine Ugochukwu. He suddenly left the game with 6:35 to go in the first half with a foot injury and never returned to the court. Ugochukwu was shown on the broadcast in street clothes during the second half.

Izzo said that the injury “doesn’t look good,” but that the severity isn’t yet known. Foot injuries are usually the kind of thing that keeps people out for some time, though. Ugochukwu is still a valuable part of this team as a backup point guard and an option at the two. Guard play, besides Fears, is already a big issue, and losing one of those better options would be a hit to Michigan State’s rotation.

Michigan State's Divine Ugochukwu, right, looks to pass as Michigan's Roddy Gayle Jr. defends during the second half on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

