Social Media Reacts to Michigan State's Loss at Minnesota
In this story:
Michigan State is coming off a tough home loss to in-state rival Michigan. After being down 42-26 heading into halftime, the Spartans would storm back in the second half and at one point take a 59-57 lead with under seven minutes to play. Unfortunately, the Spartans would fall apart and lose 83-71. Now Michigan State travels to Minnesota to take on the Gophers and get back into the win column.
Lets see how Spartan Nation reacted to the game against the Gophers
First Half
While Jordan Scott would hit his first shot as a starter, Michigan State would start out slow not only on offense, but defense too. The Gophers would go up 9-3 with less than four minutes into the game.
At the first tv timeout, the Gophers would take a seven point lead with a 12-5 score.
Michigan State would play much better defense only holding the Gophers to just three points. However, the offense is still an issue, only making one shot.
Michigan States shooting strugles continue as they are now shooting 6-19 from the field and 1-7 from three. Michigan States Divine Ugochukwu also check himself out of the game as he had a limp in his step which is something to keep an eye on.
At halftime, Michigan State is held to just 21 points and the Gophers would lead 32-21.
Second Half
Michigan State would start off the second half much better on the offensive end. However the defense hasn't been up to par as Minnesota would answer when Michigan State would score.
After Jordan Scott would make five straight points, Jeremy fears would get called for a technical foul and stop the run.
Michigan State still having issues on the defensive end as well as the offensive end. Coen Carr would have an offensive foul to waive off a a nice layup. Then The Spartans would foul the Gophers on the next possession.
Denham Wojcik would have a terrible tournver, giving the Spartans nine total turnovers. Off the turnover, Langston Reynolds would get fouled and make the basket and convert the free throw to give the Gophers a 16 point lead with four minutes remaining in the game.
The Spartans would then somehow to make a little bit of a run and bring the deficet down to nine with 1:35 remaining. However some fans aren't sold on a Michigan State comeback.
Jordan Scott would hit a big time three point shot to bring the deficet down to six with 59 second remaining.
Trey Fort with a big time three point shot to bring the deficit down to two.
After two made free throws, Kohler would take a contested three and miss. Michigan State would lose in the end 76-73. Michigan State couldnt comeback after such a poor first half performance.
