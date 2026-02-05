Social Media Reacts to Michigan State's Loss at Minnesota

Michigan State is coming off a tough home loss to in-state rival Michigan. After being down 42-26 heading into halftime, the Spartans would storm back in the second half and at one point take a 59-57 lead with under seven minutes to play. Unfortunately, the Spartans would fall apart and lose 83-71. Now Michigan State travels to Minnesota to take on the Gophers and get back into the win column.

Lets see how Spartan Nation reacted to the game against the Gophers

First Half

While Jordan Scott would hit his first shot as a starter, Michigan State would start out slow not only on offense, but defense too. The Gophers would go up 9-3 with less than four minutes into the game.

Nice start Michigan state 🤦‍♂️ — james (@qas6991) February 5, 2026

Michigan state is over rated asf — Jaden Fouse (@papasayso13) February 5, 2026

At the first tv timeout, the Gophers would take a seven point lead with a 12-5 score.

You can just tell Michigan State’s confidence is just shot after Friday’s game — SpartyPistonWingLionTiger (@ManCrazy11) February 5, 2026

2026 Michigan state basketball and getting a good start challenge impossible — Pranav (@teddybear0015) February 5, 2026

Michigan State would play much better defense only holding the Gophers to just three points. However, the offense is still an issue, only making one shot.

Make a basket Michigan State — Noooodle (@NoodzPicks) February 5, 2026

Michigan States shooting strugles continue as they are now shooting 6-19 from the field and 1-7 from three. Michigan States Divine Ugochukwu also check himself out of the game as he had a limp in his step which is something to keep an eye on.

Please hit a shot Michigan state I beg — 🏠 (@Howesitg0in) February 5, 2026

What does Michigan State do at practice — AJ (@AJ__2K) February 5, 2026

Another Minnesota 3, and Divine Ugochukwu hurt for MSU. Goes to the bench immediately to the trainers. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 5, 2026

At halftime, Michigan State is held to just 21 points and the Gophers would lead 32-21.

Michigan State basketball team sucks — Anthony (@TheManABC123) February 5, 2026

Michigan state is actually awful — Bcbdndjdjdjd (@LakersMuse23) February 5, 2026

Second Half

Michigan State would start off the second half much better on the offensive end. However the defense hasn't been up to par as Minnesota would answer when Michigan State would score.

Can someone unplug Michigan State basketball, wait 10 seconds and plug them back in? — Spartina (@MrWalky911) February 5, 2026

After Jordan Scott would make five straight points, Jeremy fears would get called for a technical foul and stop the run.

Dirty. #Gophers



Michigan State's Jeremy Fears clearly kicked out his leg on Langston Reynolds. Minnesota challenges call and wins the review with a flagrant foul.



The U was aware of antics Fears had in Michigan game last week and jumped on it when they saw something similar — Andy Greder (@andygreder) February 5, 2026

Michigan State with a textbook “letting one loss turn into two” type of of performance thus far.



11 and change left to salvage their Big Ten Title hopes. — Joey Shaver (@JoeyShaver) February 5, 2026

Michigan State still having issues on the defensive end as well as the offensive end. Coen Carr would have an offensive foul to waive off a a nice layup. Then The Spartans would foul the Gophers on the next possession.

Michigan State is so trash — Max (@maxgreer21) February 5, 2026

Michigan State getting exposed — Sweet Jones Jr (@Fredro_812) February 5, 2026

Denham Wojcik would have a terrible tournver, giving the Spartans nine total turnovers. Off the turnover, Langston Reynolds would get fouled and make the basket and convert the free throw to give the Gophers a 16 point lead with four minutes remaining in the game.

wtf happen to Michigan state ??? — I 52bets (@yoflashh) February 5, 2026

The Spartans would then somehow to make a little bit of a run and bring the deficet down to nine with 1:35 remaining. However some fans aren't sold on a Michigan State comeback.

Been a while since Michigan State has had a bad ugly loss like this. Just hasn't happened against inferior teams the last two seasons.



Head of the snake quotes incoming... — Brandon Champion: You Don't Work Hard (@BrandonthaChamp) February 5, 2026

Jordan Scott would hit a big time three point shot to bring the deficet down to six with 59 second remaining.

Michigan State on a 12-2 run.



This one isn’t over yet. — Jordan Stocks (@StockTalks21) February 5, 2026

Is Minnesota going to Rutgers itself against Michigan State? — Rush the Court (@rushthecourt) February 5, 2026

Trey Fort with a big time three point shot to bring the deficit down to two.

if i see michigan state make one more corner three — jenna (@JennaMacnut) February 5, 2026

After two made free throws, Kohler would take a contested three and miss. Michigan State would lose in the end 76-73. Michigan State couldnt comeback after such a poor first half performance.

Michigan State Basketball is 19-4. — Travon (@whoistravon_) February 5, 2026

GOPHERS TAKE DOWN #10 MICHIGAN STATE — b 🦭 (@lambeauliving) February 5, 2026

