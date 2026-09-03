Where MSU's Cam Edwards Could Thrive This Season

From the moment he was brought onto campus, it was clear that Cam Edwards was going to become a home run transfer for the Spartans. He's come in as one of the most talented rushers MSU has had in a few years, and he's the clear-cut No. 1 running back option for the team.

Last season he had over 1,200 yards, including over 100 yards in six games. Bringing that consistency to MSU is going to be huge for the team in raising the ceiling for individual players and the team as a whole.

UConn's Cam Edwards carries the ball during a game vs. Army in the Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park in Boston on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But what about his individual season and his personal accolades? More than just how he can aid the team, how will Edwards be able to reach his potential this season on the field so that he can be ready for what lies ahead after the season is finished?

How Cam Edwards Will Be Set Up for Success

Michigan State's Cam Edwards runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A huge issue with the Spartans' quarterback play last year with Alessio Milivjovic was that he could not get anything going on the ground, and MSU's rushers weren't able to properly address that issue on their own until it was too late in the season.

This year, however, Cam Edwards is now in East Lansing, and he knows how to make an offense revolve around him when the quarterback is unable to get his game going on his legs.

Michigan State's Cam Edwards warms up during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Edwards Will Provide Spark

Should Milivojevic not be able to improve his rushing game - which he should improve, but not by a vast amount - Edwards will be right behind the young quarterback to take the ball and pressure out of his hands when needed.

If that number ends up being in line with the 210 carries he received on the season last year, he will be able to showcase his improvement to scouts, and if it ends up being more, he will be able to reach new heights as a rusher.

Michigan State's Cam Edwards runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even if he is given fewer carries than he got last year, he will still benefit, as he will still be a strong veteran presence who knows how to be consistent week in and week out, which matters more at this point than receiving 250 carries or something of the sort.

Edwards is poised for success this season, even as he has to help out his teammates more than ever before, and his first chance to shine will be soon, in Week One against the Toledo Rockets.