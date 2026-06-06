3 Potential Wild Cards for MSU Football in 2026

Michigan State football might need a few players to surprise this fall.

There are almost always a few surprises every year when the sport includes roster sizes north of 100. These three players could catch fans off guard this coming fall.

TE Eddie Whiting

Eddie Whiting | Eddie Whiting

One of the freshmen who received promising reports during the spring is tight end Eddie Whiting . The South Dakota native already has a big frame at 6'6" and 249 pounds. Fellow freshman Joe Caudill played quarterback in high school, which probably gives Whiting an early edge in his college career.

"I mean, you can't miss him," tight ends coach Brian Wozniak said during the spring. "The guy's a tall glass of water; he's a massive, massive man. He's not even strong yet. Wait until he hits that weight room for a full cycle."

Competition at tight end also seems pretty wide open right now. If Whiting does enough in the weight room, it wouldn't feel all too surprising if he carved out a role as a blocking tight end somewhat quickly.

RB Jace Clarizio

Michigan State's Jace Clarizio, center, listens to coaches after a drill during football practice on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Running back is probably the most packed position group MSU has right now. It's going to take a lot to get regular snaps, but the role of Jace Clarizio is a point of intrigue. The East Lansing native and high 3-star prospect was about to go to Alabama before flipping back to the Spartans on Early Signing Day in 2024.

Clarizio didn't play as a true freshman at all, with what seemed to be a nagging calf injury. That leaves some concerns about how explosive Clarizio can be moving forward. There is still a ton of talent there, though. Four backs could be ahead of him right now, but this will still be a big year for Clarizio's future with the program.

LB Brady Pretzlaff

Michigan State's Brady Pretzlaff waits for the snap during the game against Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brady Pretzlaff was supposed to have a real role last season as a redshirt freshman. He played in each of the Spartans' first three games, but he suffered a season-ending injury he suffered against Youngstown State.

The former in-state, 4-star prospect decided to stick around after the coaching change. Jordan Hall is also back and is the clear starting MIKE linebacker. The competition after that gets more complex with Buffalo transfer Dion Crawford and Auburn transfer Caleb Wheatland. Both of them can also play MIKE. Still, Pretzlaff was in a position last year, and he can be again in his return from injury.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the action going on during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI