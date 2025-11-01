It Might Be Time for MSU to Unleash Jace Clarizio
The Michigan State Spartans have not had a good season in 2025.
The team has struggled on both sides of the ball during its five-game losing streak, and fans are frustrated with the current product, as they will fail to see a winner for another year.
One reason the Spartans have played poorly is that they cannot run the football effectively. They rank 14th in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game at 122.0.
Several factors have contributed to MSU’s below-average run game, including poor offensive line play. While that will not likely change this season, it might be time to give one of the team’s young running backs a chance to prove what he is capable of.
The Spartans should give freshman Jace Clarizio some carries at this point in the season.
Jace Clarizio's opportunity
Clarizio, a four-star prospect out of East Lansing, has been redshirting this season, and he can maintain that redshirt by playing in these last four games. He has not appeared in a game this season, so he will keep his eligibility for another year.
MSU has a few talented running backs who have played well this season, and Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis are also young players who figure to be part of the team’s future.
Frazier leads the team in rushing with 493 yards and two touchdowns, while Tullis has 142 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Aidan Chiles leads the team in rushing touchdowns with six.
Clarizio likely wouldn’t propel the Spartans to becoming one of the better rushing attacks in the Big Ten, but he should eventually be the team’s feature back in the next few seasons. Getting him some run now is a good idea to see what he can do.
He was a powerful, shifty runner in high school, despite being only 5-foot-10 and 208 pounds. He has a lot of talent and was the No. 487 player in the country in his recruiting class.
Clarizio has not had the chance to show what he is capable of this season, but with the team struggling to reach bowl eligibility, it should be a time for young players to get opportunities.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on if the Spartans should give Jace Clarizio some run this season when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.