3 Rutgers Players Commanding MSU’s Focus for Tuesday Matchup

Michigan State is headed into a classic "trap game" scenario right now.

A lot of the talk this week is going to be about the 10th-ranked Spartans' upcoming game against No. 4 Michigan on Friday night, but there's one more game to be played before that. MSU (18-2 overall, 8-1 Big Ten) is only getting two days of prep for a road game against Rutgers (9-11, 2-7).

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo, left, and Rutgers' head coach Steve Pikiell talk following the Spartans victory over the Scarlet Knights on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

Road games always are a bit tricky in this conference. Even though KenPom gives Michigan State a 92% chance to defeat the Scarlet Knights, the lack of rest and the biggest game of the season to this point coming afterwards should be enough of a reason to be a little nervous.

Here are a few members of the Scarlet Knights to know:

G Tariq Francis

Dec 2, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Tariq Francis (0) looks to pass as Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) defends during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The top of Rutgers' roster is much different than last year. Despite having Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey last season, who went No. 2 and No. 5 in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Scarlet Knights just went 15-17 overall and 8-12 during Big Ten play.

Rutgers' top player this season is guard Tariq Francis, who transferred in from NJIT this past offseason. He's averaging 15.9 points and 2.3 assists per game so far this year while shooting 32% from beyond the arc and 88% from the free-throw line. Francis normally runs the one, so expect MSU's Jeremy Fears Jr. to get the defensive assignment on him.

F Dylan Grant

Jan 11, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Dylan Grant (9) drives to the basket in front of Northwestern Wildcats guard Jordan Clayton (11) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Only one other player for the Scarlet Knights averages double figures. That player is forward Dylan Grant, who averages 11.1 points per game along with 4.6 rebounds. Grant is a sophomore from Mississauga, Ontario, who usually started when he played last year.

Look out for just how much Grant plays, though. He hasn't played more than 21 minutes across Rutgers' last six games. Grant hasn't scored any more than six points in a game across that stretch as well. Those minutes at the four have seemed to go to Darren Buchanan, a transfer addition from George Washington.

C Emmanuel Ogbole

Dec 13, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Emmanuel Ogbole (21) dribbles during the first half against the Seton Hall Pirates at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The force in the middle for Rutgers is center Emmanuel Ogbole, who leads the Scarlet Knights at 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 points per game. Standing at 6-foot-10 and 260 pounds, Ogbole is one of the most muscular players in the sport.

Trying to box out Ogbole will be critical for Michigan State, which always wants to control the glass. Ogbole is among the top 75 players in the nation in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentage, according to KenPom.

Jan 23, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Steve Pikiell reacts during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's upcoming game vs. Rutgers when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW