3 Tennessee Players To Know Ahead of MSU Basketball's Road Test

Michigan State never makes it easy on itself during the non-conference schedule. Another big challenge is next on the slate.

The fifth-ranked Spartans (4-0) appear to be rolling right now, already with a victory over No. 2 Duke in hand. MSU is departing East Lansing for its first true road game of the season, though, for an interesting test against No. 11 Tennessee (3-0). UT's wins have been against Wofford, Radford, and Tennessee State.

This will be Michigan State's first official trip to Knoxville since December 1993. It's also MSU's first true road game against an SEC school since going to Florida in December 2018. Here are a few Volunteers to keep a close eye on during Tuesday's game (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

G Terrence Hill Jr.

Nov 13, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Terrence Hill Jr. (3) brings the ball up court against the Tennessee State Tigers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee's top player up to this point is point guard Terrence Hill Jr. He's one of the many transfers the Volunteers brought in this offseason, coming over by way of VCU. Hill is averaging 18.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game so far.

Expect Hill to be ready and willing to let it go from deep. He's already attempted 18 threes through UT's first three games, with one-third of those shots going down thus far. Hill also averaged 6.1 three-point attempts last year at VCU, shooting 37.0% from behind the arc. He's also a great free-throw shooter, having made 86.3% of his attempts at the charity stripe so far in his career.

G/F Jalen Haralson

Tennessee guard Jalen Haralson (10) moves past Radford guard Tristan Gross (10) during a college basketball game between Tennessee and Radford at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville on Nov. 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If you follow Michigan State basketball recruiting closely, Jalen Haralson is a familiar name. The Spartans recruited Haralson coming out of high school. Haralson was a 5-star recruit, finishing 17th overall in the 247Sports Composite rankings in the class of 2025. He chose Notre Dame over MSU, Auburn, Indiana, and others. Haralson attended La Lumiere School in Indiana, a school Tom Izzo has very frequently recruited from over the years.

Haralson is averaging 10.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game so far. All the stats are relatively tough to gauge with the Vols, though, since they have yet to actually play a team with a pulse during the regular season. Haralson did put up pretty good numbers on a pretty bad Notre Dame team last year, though, averaging 16.2 points per game.

Expect to see Haralson largely play the three or the four. He's technically listed as a guard on Tennessee's roster, but he's 6'7", and the Volunteers have a very guard-heavy roster in general. Haralson is also not a real three-point shooting threat. He went 5-for-25 (20.0%) from deep at Notre Dame last year, and he's yet to attempt a deep shot so far at Tennessee.

G/F Juke Harris

Nov 9, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Juke Harris (2) defends Radford Highlanders guard Warren Keel Jr. (4) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Juke Harris may have been the biggest name Tennessee pulled from the transfer portal this offseason. He joined the Vols by way of Wake Forest, where he averaged 21.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in 2025-26.

Harris was one of the most sought-after players in the entire portal last spring, period (Michigan was reportedly one of the teams in the mix). On3 ranked him as the No. 4 overall player this past cycle and gave him an NIL valuation of a whopping $4 million. The only portal players ahead of him were: center Flory Bidunga (Kansas to Louisville), guard John Blackwell (Wisconsin to Duke), and forward Milan Momcilovic (Iowa State to Kentucky).

It has taken Harris some time to get into a rhythm at his new school, though. He didn't score any more than eight points in Tennessee's first three games against subpar competition, even though he's one of the more prolific scorers in college basketball. The shot hasn't really fallen yet for Harris -- he's only shooting 21.7% from the field right now. He's also only getting about half as many shots right now (7.7 attempts per game) compared to what he got last year at Wake Forest (15.0).

Stakes for MSU

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. speaks to a teammate during a Champions Classic game against Duke at the United Center on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This will be another interesting test for Michigan State. Tennessee, as shown above, is built differently compared to Duke. The Blue Devils were a much more frontcourt-heavy squad, whereas the Volunteers lean on guard play. MSU beat Duke because its guards were better than the Blue Devils' forwards and centers.

Tennessee is perhaps the first team the Spartans have faced in the regular season that has guards who can truly go punch-for-punch with Michigan State's elite trio of Jeremy Fears Jr. , Jasiah Jervis , and Jordan Scott .

This will also be the most hostile environment MSU will have faced this season, exhibition game or not. Tennessee's arena seats 21,678, the fourth-largest arena in college basketball. UT announced attendance figures above 18,000 for each of its first three games of the season.

Another victory for the Spartans here would also be another great bullet point on their resume that could pay dividends down the line. This game will almost certainly land in Quad 1 territory, if not Quad 1-A (the top half of Quad 1). Torvik also says a victory would increase MSU's WAB (wins above bubble) by 0.76 -- the Duke win was worth 0.82.