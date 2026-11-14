How Freshman Jasiah Jervis Growing Up Quick for Michigan State

The Spartans have one of the best rosters in the nation, lacking only at center, and they have both the youth and the veteran experience, as well as the sheer bench talent, to possibly win a national title this season.

A lot of what this team has been able to build has been through the players it has brought back to the team. Star guard Jeremy Fears Jr., hype man Coen Carr, and other great players like Cam Ward and Jesse McCulloch.

However, a lot of focus has also been going to the Spartans' new players. They have been looking for an answer at center, which neither Anton Bonke nor Ethan Taylor has been a concrete solution to, but freshman Jasiah Jervis has been highly impressive.

Jervis is expected to do great things for the team both now and in the future, but he was not necessarily expected to have an explosion of a game any time soon, as he still needed time to adjust to the collegiate game and everything it entails. That has changed after his game against Northern Iowa.

What Jasiah Jervis Did Against Northern Iowa

The biggest stat that immediately jumps out to the eye is the 20 points that Jervis was able to grab on the night, with both great shooting percentages in general being around 77.8% and in three-point shooting at an astonishing 83.3% on the night.

He did this with only two free throws, which was one of the lowest totals on the team when some of his teammates had closer to double-digit attempts, and the team as a whole had over 40 free throws on the day.

His great shooting is obviously not going to happen every night, though if it did, it would be a dream come true, but what he had was a glimpse into what he could do for MSU this season and down the road as well.

Jervis Providing Spark

Just to add a cherry on top, Jervis was also able to grab five rebounds and dish out three assists, while blocking a shot and stealing the ball once. He only had two turnovers as well, with 23 total minutes on the court.

If Jervis continues to play like this and grows as he has been, then MSU will have yet another major threat to work with come March Madness, and Tom Izzo will have yet another major success story on his hands.