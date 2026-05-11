3 Things Fitzgerald Must Establish in Year One at MSU

Yet again, Michigan State football is in need of a fresh start.

That's why MSU ate a potential buyout of more than $30 million to fire Jonathan Smith and hire Pat Fitzgerald . The Spartans have had four straight losing seasons, something the program hasn't experienced since the early '80s.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald patrols the field during his team's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This season probably isn't the year to hope for 10-3 or 11-2. Hoping Fitzgerald pulls off a Cignetti-like revival of Michigan State football will only lead to disappointment.

Alas, the amount of time coaches get to turn the ship around is shorter than ever. Smith was the shortest-serving coach at MSU since leather helmets became extinct. These three things will help determine whether Fitzgerald's first season in East Lansing was a success.

Improved Offensive Line Play

Michigan State's Trent Fraley, right, and Ben Murawski participate in a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lots of football teams get built from the inside out. It's a lot easier to get the ball from the quarterback to the receiver when that quarterback has time to throw, and it's a lot easier to have success on the ground when the running back has big holes to run through.

Some subpar offensive line play is a reason why Michigan State hasn't reached the six-win plateau in so long. MSU and new offensive line coach Nick Tabacca have quickly rebuilt the trenches this offseason; the Spartans will likely have four new starters on the o-line next season. Only starting right tackle Conner Moore ended up returning.

Refreshing Rivalries

Michigan defensive back Jaden Mangham (3) walks into the tunnel with the the Paul Bunyan Trophy after 31-20 win over Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the biggest critiques of the Smith era was the lack of understanding about the program's overall tradition and rivalries. Smith went 0-5 in trophy games during his two seasons at MSU, losing twice to Michigan, twice to Indiana, and once to Penn State.

There will be two trophy games next season for Fitzgerald, who has had a lot more time to see Big Ten rivalries up close. The Spartans go to Notre Dame in Week 3 on Sept. 19 to play in "The Battle for the Megaphone." Michigan State then tries to get Paul Bunyan back to East Lansing in Week 10 when it goes to Michigan on Nov. 7.

Improved Defense

Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi calls out to the defense during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of Fitzgerald's biggest decisions was keeping defensive coordinator Joe Rossi . Last year's defense started quite slowly, allowing at least 38 points in Michigan State's first four conference games. Rossi moved down to the sidelines later on in the season, though, and the defense got noticeably better later in the year.

Still, being ranked 104th in the FBS and 15th in the Big Ten at 29.9 points allowed per game is not where MSU wants to be. Rossi will be the highest-paid coordinator on the staff this season ($1.7 million salary). Linebackers coach Max Bullough ($750,000 salary) and defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III ($700,000 salary) are also the two highest-paid position coaches. Some results should be expected right away.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI