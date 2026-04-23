Predicting MSU's Starting Offensive Line Combo Post-Spring

One of the focuses this offseason had to be on the offensive line.

There is a good chance that every spot on Michigan State's starting five up front is different than last season. Under new offensive line coach Nick Tabacca , the O-line was one of the positions where the Spartans were most active in the transfer portal, taking four new players from other schools.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans offensive line coach Nick Tabacca instructs players during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

So, what could the starting combination designed to protect starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic end up being when MSU takes on Toledo in Week 1?

I have a guess right now, designed for the perfect world where everybody is healthy. Going from left to right, here are my five guys right now and why:

LT - Ben Murawski (R-Sr.)

Oct 19, 2024; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies offensive lineman Ben Murawski (77) is helped off the field by head coach Jim Mora and staff as they take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the first quarter at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

One of the best transfer portal additions of the offseason was UConn transfer Ben Murawski . On3 had him rated 204th overall in the transfer portal this cycle, 15th among offensive tackles, which was the best rating of any portal commit for Michigan State.

The size is the thing that sticks out about Murawski. He's listed at 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds. That makes him the tallest player on the team and the second-heaviest (the guy in first is next). Murawski is elite in the run game, scoring a stellar PFF grade of 86.4 there. His pass-blocking game is down at 54.4, though.

LG - Nick Sharpe (6th)

Michigan State's Nick Sharpe, center, runs a drill during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starting the interior is South Carolina transfer Nick Sharpe , whose 351-pound frame is the biggest on the squad. He actually began his career at Wake Forest, where he learned from Tabacca for four total seasons. Sharpe played in eight games this past season for the Gamecocks, with five of those appearances being starts. All 390 of his offensive snaps were at left guard, though Sharpe played right guard while he was at Wake Forest.

Sharpe has been sticking with the left side during the spring at Michigan State, though. Given his deeper relationship with Tabacca and the fact that he held his own in the SEC last year when he started, this starting job is easily Sharpe's to lose.

C - Trent Fraley (R-Sr.)

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans offensive lineman Trent Fraley readies to snap the ball during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

In the middle is another transfer addition: North Dakota State transfer Trent Fraley . He's the son of Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley, and he was also the best center at the FCS level last season, winning the level's Rimington Award. That, predictably, came with a litany of First Team All-American honors from places like the AP (media) and the AFCA (coaches).

Fraley, who also once played at Marshall, is also used to winning. NDSU went 26-3 during Fraley's two seasons there, winning a national title in 2024. Fraley, despite being just 6-foot-1 (quite small for a Big Ten offensive lineman), also graded out last season as an elite pass protector. He got an 85.5 there last season, only allowing one sack and nine pressures across 335 pass-blocking snaps.

RG - Luka Vincic (R-Sr.)

Michigan State RB Makhi Frazier (5) celebrates a touchdown alongside Luka Vincic (70) and Brennan Parachek (82) against Youngstown State on Sept. 13, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The right side of the line is where things get a little tricky. Returning lineman Luka Vincic , who missed nearly all of last season and spring ball due to injury, is who I am leaning towards to be the team's right guard next season. Vincic only got to play 47 snaps last season between the games against Boston College and Youngstown State, and all of them were at this spot.

Conner Moore (more on him soon) was actually the one repping at right guard with the first-teamers during this past Saturday's "Spring Showcase." Moore's versatility and ability to guard can be great, but I still think he would be most valuable to this team at right tackle. The key is whether Vincic is healthy enough and has physically and mentally rebounded from his long-term injury to perform at a high level in the fall.

RT - Conner Moore (R-Sr.)

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State offensive lineman Conner Moore (58) shakes hands with fans while walking off the field after defeating Maryland at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Moore finishes off my guess of the starting line combo. If you'll also look back, this combination is entirely composed of fifth- or sixth-year seniors. There is an absolute surplus of experience at the top of the depth chart for the Spartans right now. Moore swapped between left and right tackle a bit last season, but he seemed to be the most natural on the right side.

If Moore does end up sliding to right guard, it seems Rakeem Johnson is ready to fill in. Most of his snaps in his career have been at right guard, but he has played 90 total snaps at right tackle, too.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images