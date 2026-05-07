MSU Football Sets Home-And-Home Series with Two Big 12 Programs

Michigan State football is putting two different Big 12 programs on the books for the future.

On Thursday morning, news broke that the Spartans were scheduling home-and-home series against both Oklahoma State and Cincinnati in the future. Brett McMurphy of On3 reported Thursday that MSU will travel to Stillwater for the 2028 season and then host the Cowboys in 2029. ESPN's Pete Thamel then also reported that the Spartans would play a road game against Cincinnati for the 2030 season before hosting in 2031.

Save the date(s) 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/Hz0YYPxBuz — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) May 7, 2026

The school then confirmed both reports on social media, also announcing a game against FCS-level Duquesne for 2027, which completes next season's non-conference schedule. MSU will open against Duquesne on Sept. 4, 2027, host Central Michigan on Sept. 11, and then battle Notre Dame at home on Sept. 18.

This now all means that Michigan State has a Power Four-level opponent in its out-of-conference schedule every season through 2032. MSU plays Notre Dame in 2026 and 2027, and then also has a road game against BYU in place for the '32 season.

No Past Meetings vs. Oklahoma State

Once the Spartans take on Oklahoma State in 2028, it will be the first-ever time that Michigan State has faced the Cowboys. The team's announcement specifies the game in Stillwater to be on Sept. 16, 2028, with the return game in East Lansing to be on Sept. 15, 2029.

It's been a little bit since MSU has played a Big 12 opponent in general. The Spartans haven't played a team representing that conference during the regular season since 2000, and that was against current SEC member Missouri. This does exclude more recent games against current Big 12 members Arizona State and BYU, who were Pac-12 and independent at the time of those matchups.

Past History vs. Cincinnati

Despite the fact that these two teams are only a few hours away from one another, it's been a very long time since Michigan State has played Cincinnati. The last meeting was way back in 1946, and the only one prior to that was in 1930. Both games were home games for the Spartans, meaning that 2030 will be the first time MSU will play the Bearcats on the road.

That road game is slated for Sept. 14, 2030. Cincinnati will then return the favor at Michigan State on Sept. 13, 2031. Just be sure that your calendar is free that day for a battle between the two programs that Mark Dantonio once coached.

Michigan State Director of Athletics J Batt watches a play against Western Michigan form the sideline during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images