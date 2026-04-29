Projecting Depth Chart for MSU's Interior Defensive Linemen

Michigan State's interior defensive line is a point of intrigue this coming season.

A few of the Spartans' starters from last season, including Grady Kelly (out of eligibility) and Alex VanSumeren (transferred to USC), have departed the program. The run defense was one of the better aspects of the 2025 MSU team, finishing ranked 65th in the FBS but still just 13th in the Big Ten.

Michigan State's Alex VanSumeren celebrates after a sack against Purdue during the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was a fair bit in the trenches to replace this offseason for Michigan State , which still absolutely needs to be better down there, both offensively and defensively, under Pat Fitzgerald's new leadership.

Looking at the interior of the defensive line, these are the guys I'd imagine to be in the best position on the depth chart:

Starters

Michigan State's Ben Roberts celebrates after the Spartans blocked a Purdue field goal attempt during the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ben Roberts (R-Sr.)

The top returner is redshirt senior Ben Roberts . He was limited to only seven games last year due to injury, but he started in six of his appearances. Roberts, who began his career at Oregon, is now entering his third season with the program.

This is a year when Roberts, commonly known as "Big Worm" within the program, is taking on a larger leadership role, too. His stoic but intense personality is definitely one that seems to blend well with defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III , who is as energetic a person as you'll ever meet.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. (23) and defensive lineman Eli Coenen (96) walk together during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Eli Coenen (R-Jr.)

One of Michigan State's new additions is Illinois transfer Eli Coenen , who has some very interesting upside. Coenen began his collegiate career at Division II Bemidji State, where he spent two seasons (one redshirt year) before jumping to the Fighting Illini in the Big Ten. Coenen played in all 13 of Illinois' games, totaling 222 defensive snaps, 14 special teams snaps, 12 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

Coenen's size is what helps make him an interesting prospect from the portal. He's up at 6-foot-6, making him the tallest interior defensive lineman on the roster, but his weight at 287 pounds is actually a bit light for someone at his position at the Power Four level.

Next Ups

Michigan State's Derrick Simmons, top, stops Cam Fancher during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Derrick Simmons (R-Fr.)

I'd expect to see redshirt freshman Derrick Simmons to have a nice role this season. You need a lot more than two good interior defensive linemen on your roster, given the amount of rotation that comes with the inherent physicality of the position. Simmons, who really needed that redshirt year to adjust to the Big Ten after previously playing smaller-school Michigan high school football, seems a lot more ready now.

Just from last fall to this spring, Simmons has gained eight pounds. Even though the competition he was facing at Frankenmuth wasn't great, he was still a 4-star recruit for a reason. With how the room is shaping up now, I think he's going to get some real snaps.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Carlos Hazelwood (R-So.)

Another transfer portal addition is Toledo transfer Carlos Hazelwood . He may have come over with connections to new MSU general manager Bryan Gasser, who had previously worked for the Rockets. Hazelwood made seven tackles and half a TFL last season with Toledo as a rotational piece, receiving 83 total defensive snaps last season.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald instructs players during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is probably where the Spartans' depth on the D-line starts to thin out. Michigan State is about to pay Hazelwood's old team $1.3 million to face the Rockets first in 2026 because it's supposed to be an easy victory, and Hazelwood was towards the back-end of that DL rotation. MSU will need a nice jump in development in Hazelwood if he's to get a real share of the snaps.

The Rest

Michigan State's Mikeshun Beeler (52) left, and Andrew Dennis (77) collide during a drill at practice Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. | Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mikeshun Beeler (R-So.)

That fourth spot can be up for grabs a bit. Mikeshun Beeler might be in the running there entering his redshirt sophomore season. He only played six defensive snaps all of last season, though. Beeler stands at 6-foot-2 and 288 pounds, which is actually down five pounds from his number last season.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald calls out to players during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hudson Aultman (Fr.)

One interesting freshman to know is Hudson Aultman , who is already up to 312 pounds. He was a relatively late addition to the 2026 class, flipping to Michigan State from Miami (OH) while Jonathan Smith was still the head coach and sticking with it through the coaching change.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III walks onto the field for MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI