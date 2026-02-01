MSU Women Fall Just Short in OT vs. Michigan in Top-15 Matchup

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- A tremendous showcase of women's basketball caem at the expense of a Michigan State defeat.

The 13th-ranked Spartans just couldn't break through No. 9 Michigan on Sunday afternoon, taking an 94-91 loss to the Wolverines in overtime. What did Michigan State in was the 10-0 run for UM shortly after overtime started. A half-court heave for the win by MSU's Ines Sotelo had just rimmed out moments earlier.

This loss drops the Spartans down to 19-3 overall and 8-3 during Big Ten play. MSU was projected to be a 3 seed in March by ESPN prior to this game. Michigan improved to 19-3 and 10-1, respectively.

MSU will have another big test soon. The Spartans' next game is another home game against 16th-ranked Maryland on Wednesday (6:30 p.m. ET, B1G+).

Game Recap

First Quarter

The first 10 minutes of this contest were abot as eventful as they could be. Both teams' pace was frenetic and a bit rushed at times.

Michigan State led for most of the first quarter, but the Wolverines started to deploy a press in the later minutes of it that caused MSU's offense some issues. The Spartans ended up giving it away seven times and were without a made field goal for the final three minutes. That allowed Michigan to finish the opening quarter on a 9-2 run and enter the second with a 25-22 lead.

Second Quarter

Pace slowed a bit in the second quarter, which became the Jalyn Brown show. She had already had a nice first quarter, scoring seven points, but she stepped up some more in the second, scoring 10 more points. At the break, she was leading all scorers with 17 points while shooting 7-for-8 from the field.

After UM ended the first quarter on a run, it was Michigan State's turn. The Spartans finished the half on a 7-0 run that included a three from Brown. Kennedy Blair got a tough layup to drop with just three seconds remaining to give MSU a 42-41 halftime advantage.

Third Quarter

Both teams got a needed run earlier in the third quarter. The Wolverines punched first in the second half, going on a 9-0 spurt to take the lead and extend it out to eight. MSU had a response immediately, though, going on a 7-0 run of its own to bring the game within one. Blair tied it at the line with 3:57 to go in the quarter.

Michigan got some separation again with a 7-2 run, but then the Spartans ended the third quarter on a 6-0 run, too. That gave them a 65-64 lead entering the fourth, with Ines Sotelo causing a lead change with a layup with three seconds left in the quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Both teams kept batting for the rivalry win. Michigan took a slim lead again early on, which is pretty much where the game had been most of the day. MSU tied the game at 72, but the Wolverines had a mini 5-0 run gave the road team a two-possession lead.

A steal and score by Sotelo narrowed it down to three shortly after, a huge bucket to help steer the momentum back in Michigan State's direction. Rashunda Jones then drilled a three moments later to tie the game at 77 with about two minutes left. After a 1-for-2 trip at the line, UM's Syla Swords came through with a huge stepback three that put the Wolverines up four in the final minute.

Jones made a needed play for the Spartans down the stretch. She got fouled with 39.3 seconds to go and made both of her free throws, cutting Michigan's lead to two. After getting a stop, Blair came through for a game-tying layup with five seconds remaining.

MSU got a steal after a UM timeout, and a half-court leave from Sotelo rimmed in and out, taking things to overtime.

Overtime

Michigan State got the first bucket of overtime on a Grace VanSlooten layup, but then UM got the next five points to take a three-point lead again. Michigan's Olivia Olson then knocked down a three to make it an 8-0 run and a six-point lead. VanSlooten then had a 0-for-2 trip, and the Wolverines quickly made the run 10-0.

That became too much for the Spartans to overcome. Michigan State had gone on a couple of runs to end prior quarters, but not this one. MSU only hit two shots from the field during OT --- on its first possession and right as the final buzzer sounded.

