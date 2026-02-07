3 Spartans who Need to Show up Against Illinois

What was supposed to be a bounce-back game against Minnesota turned into a nightmare, as Michigan State suffered its second straight loss.

Throughout the first half, the Spartans looked out of sorts, struggling to get shots to fall on offense while also failing to generate stops on defense.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watches a play against Michigan during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Star guard Jeremy Fears had a rough outing against the Golden Gophers and was benched for part of the second half, finishing with just 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting from the field. However, his performance wasn’t the main storyline. Fears was assessed a flagrant foul, which sparked criticism and led to some labeling him a dirty player.

While Michigan head coach Dusty May commented on the incident, Tom Izzo addressed the situation after the game, offering both accountability and perspective.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) dribbles against Michigan during the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Jeremy’s gotta grow up a little bit,” Izzo said.

There were still some positives for Michigan State despite the loss.

Michigan State's Jordan Scott makes a 3-pointer against Maryland during the first half on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jordan Scott made the first start of his career and took advantage of the opportunity, scoring 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 from three-point range. Coen Carr also had a strong night, leading the Spartans with 16 points, while Trey Fort provided a spark off the bench by knocking down key shots in the final minutes to keep Michigan State within striking distance.

Ultimately, Minnesota held on for a 76–73 victory, improving to 11–12 overall and 4–8 in Big Ten play.

Jan 30, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Now, Michigan State faces a tough test against a red-hot Illinois team ranked fifth in the nation and coming off a dominant 40-point win over Northwestern. If the Spartans hope to get back on track, several players will need to step up.

Jeremy Fears

Jeremy Fears has been under scrutiny following several physical plays in recent games, including the flagrant foul against Minnesota. While his passion and intensity are often strengths, they have also led to costly mistakes.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) celebrates a play against Michigan during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Izzo even addressed Fears’ role moving forward, saying, “I don’t even know if I’m going to start him the next game,” while emphasizing that the young guard needs to mature.

Fears was spectacular against Michigan, scoring a career-high 31 points and leading a second-half comeback attempt after the Spartans trailed by 16 at halftime. Against Minnesota, however, he struggled, finishing with just 10 points on inefficient shooting.

Moving forward, Fears will need to balance emotion with discipline. Playing hard is essential, but avoiding fouls that hurt the team will be just as important.

Jaxon Kohler

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) celebrates a 3-pointer that tied the game at 55-55 against Michigan during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kohler hasn’t been as dominant over the past few games compared to his early-season form.

Opposing teams have begun sending double teams in the post, forcing him to kick the ball out and rely more on his three-point shot. When his outside shot isn’t falling, Kohler has struggled to make the same offensive impact.

Against Minnesota, he scored nine points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field and 1-of-5 from beyond the arc.

For Michigan State to find offensive consistency, the Spartans will need to create more isolation opportunities for Kohler in the post, allowing him to use his size and skill inside rather than relying heavily on perimeter shooting.

Coen Carr

Jan 27, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) dribbles up court against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While Carr hasn’t produced the highlight-reel dunks fans have grown accustomed to in recent games, he has quietly been one of Michigan State’s most consistent scorers.

Against Minnesota, Carr led the team with 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and an efficient 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.

With both Fears and Kohler experiencing offensive struggles, Carr’s continued efficiency and aggressiveness will be crucial against a talented Illinois squad.

After a disappointing loss in Minneapolis, Michigan State finds itself at a critical point in the season. While performances from Jordan Scott and Coen Carr offered encouraging signs, the Spartans will need greater discipline and consistency — particularly from their leaders — to compete with elite opponents. With a surging Illinois team on deck, Michigan State must quickly regroup and clean up its mistakes if it hopes to get back in the win column and regain momentum.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on Michigan State's Matchup against Illinois when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW