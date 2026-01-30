3 Spartans Must Step Up Against Wolverines Friday

Michigan State basketball pulled off one of its best comeback victories in recent memory on the road against Rutgers. After trailing by 12 points in the second half against the Scarlet Knights, Jeremy Fears took over, leading the Spartans on a charge that forced the game into overtime. In the extra period, Michigan State seized control and came away with the win.

After scoring just two points in the first half, Fears erupted for 17 points in the second half and added 10 more in overtime. He finished with a new career high of 29 points, along with nine assists, and was nearly perfect from the free-throw line, shooting 16-of-17.

Jan 24, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Fears wasn’t the only Spartan who impressed against Rutgers. Coen Carr quietly posted 13 points on an efficient 5-of-7 shooting from the field, including 2-of-3 from three-point range. Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper each scored 12 points, shooting 4-of-10 and 5-of-10, respectively. Cooper also dominated the glass, pulling down 14 rebounds and recording three blocks.

Now, Michigan State returns home to face in-state rival Michigan in just the fourth matchup in history where both teams enter ranked in the top 10. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the players who will need to step up for the Spartans to come away with a victory.

Jeremy Fears

Jan 27, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) dribbles up court against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jeremy Fears has been on a tear over his last five games. Against Indiana, Fears broke his career high with 23 points while also dishing out 10 assists. He shot 8-of-14 from the field and, despite struggling from three-point range (1-of-6), was efficient at the free-throw line, converting 6-of-8.

Then came the Rutgers game, where Fears took over in the second half and overtime, scoring 17 points after halftime and 10 more in the extra period. For Michigan State to beat Michigan, Fears will need to maintain that level of play for the entire game, as the Spartans can’t afford a slow start from their star guard.

Coen Carr

Jan 27, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) dribbles up court against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Carr had a solid offensive performance against Rutgers, scoring 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting. However, he wasn’t at his best on the defensive end.

Against Michigan — and more specifically against Yaxel Lendeborg — Carr will need to bring his best effort defensively.

Lendeborg, a projected first-round NBA Draft pick, has been one of the Wolverines’ top performers this season, averaging 14 points per game on 50% shooting from the field and 30% from beyond the arc. Carr will face a tough challenge, but his athleticism and quickness could allow him to stay in front of Lendeborg and make scoring difficult.

Jaxon Kohler

Jan 27, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (45) shoots the ball during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Kohler has struggled offensively in recent games. Over his last four contests, he is averaging eight points per game while shooting 42% from the field and just 13% from three-point range.

Recently, Kohler has relied more heavily on perimeter shots rather than using his strong post game and elite footwork inside. Against Michigan’s frontcourt, the Spartans will need Kohler to establish himself in the paint and play through contact rather than settling for jump shots.

Michigan State’s comeback win at Rutgers showcased the leadership and late-game brilliance of Jeremy Fears, but consistency across all four quarters will be key moving forward. With Michigan bringing elite talent and momentum into East Lansing, the Spartans will need strong defensive performances from players like Coen Carr and a bounce-back offensive showing from Jaxon Kohler. If Michigan State can combine Fears’ playmaking with physical defense and interior scoring, they’ll give themselves a strong chance to win one of the biggest rivalry games of the season.

