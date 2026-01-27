3 Spartans Who Need to Step Up Against Rutgers

After sweeping their West Coast road trip with double-digit wins over Washington and Oregon, Michigan State returned home to East Lansing and delivered a dominant 91–48 victory over Maryland.

Jeremy Fears had one of the best performances of his career, finishing with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting while dishing out 17 assists in just 25 minutes of action. With the performance, Fears became only the fourth player in college basketball history to record at least 17 points and 17 assists in a game against a Power Four opponent.

Jan 24, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Fears wasn’t the only Spartan who shined against the Terrapins. Coen Carr and Carson Cooper each scored 14 points, combining to shoot 10-of-18 from the field. Cooper also knocked down the first three-point shot of his career, while Carr electrified the crowd with two highlight-reel lob dunks. Jaxon Kohler added a much-needed bounce-back performance, scoring in double figures after struggling during the West Coast trip.

Now, Michigan State heads back on the road to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. If the Spartans want to continue their winning ways, several key players will need to step up.

Jaxon Kohler

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, right, scores as Maryland's Solomon Washington defends during the first half on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kohler has endured a rough stretch in recent games. During Michigan State’s West Coast road trip, he totaled just nine points on 4-of-14 shooting from the field and went 0-for-7 from three-point range. However, he showed signs of turning things around against Maryland, scoring 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including 1-of-2 from beyond the arc.

A strong performance against Rutgers would be important not only for the Spartans’ success but also for Kohler’s confidence heading into Friday’s rivalry matchup against Michigan.

Divine Ugochukwu

Michigan State guard Divine Ugochukwu (99) looks to pass the ball against Indiana forward Nick Dorn (7) during the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ugochukwu has been a steady contributor for Michigan State this season, serving as a strong complementary piece alongside Fears in the backcourt. After Fears’ explosive performance against Maryland, Rutgers is likely to focus heavily on limiting his impact.

That creates an opportunity for Ugochukwu to step up as both a scorer and playmaker. If Michigan State is going to succeed on the road, Ugochukwu will need to provide consistent production and help take pressure off Fears.

Jordan Scott

Michigan State's Jordan Scott makes a 3-pointer against Maryland during the first half on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scott has quietly become one of the Spartans’ more reliable contributors this season. Against Maryland, he scored eight points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field, including 2-of-3 from three-point range.

Over the course of the season, Scott has developed into one of Michigan State’s better perimeter shooters, alongside Kur Teng and Kohler. His ability to stretch the floor will be crucial against Rutgers’ defense.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo calls to his team during the first half against Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Jan. 20, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming off a dominant win over Maryland, Michigan State enters its matchup with Rutgers full of momentum. While Jeremy Fears continues to lead the way, the Spartans’ success will depend on contributions from players like Kohler, Ugochukwu, and Scott. If those pieces can build on their recent performances, Michigan State will be in a strong position to secure another road victory before turning its attention to the highly anticipated rivalry showdown with Michigan.

