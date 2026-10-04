3 Young MSU Players Who Deserve More Playing Time

Michigan State football is in free-fall mode a bit.

The Spartans haven't come close to a victory in each of the last three weeks, with their latest performance being a 31-3 thrashing at Wisconsin . A final record of 3-9 or 4-8 feels likely at this point, maybe even 2-10 if the injuries continue to pile up.

Wisconsin defensive back Matthew Traynor (13) drills Michigan State running back Kenneth Williams (32) on a kickoff return during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MSU is a relatively clear underdog in its next six games, and the season finale at Rutgers doesn't feel like the easy victory it was a couple of weeks ago. Any bright spots on the field Saturday were completely overshadowed by everything else, and there really isn't even a silver lining for Michigan State to point to beyond moving the ball a bit better. Even that gets met with a "who cares?" after finishing with three points.

Pat Fitzgerald said after the game that his staff is "trying to get everybody on the roster ready to play." With losses and injuries piling up, here are a few young players the Spartans could (or should) turn to.

WR Charles Taplin

Michigan State’s Charles Taplin, left, celebrates his touchdown with Rodney Bullard Jr. during the third quarter against Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The lack of playing time for Charles Taplin up to this point has been puzzling, and it gets more puzzling every week. He got starter's reps for a good part of fall camp, but he's been a footnote in the Spartans' offense this season. Taplin had three catches for 65 yards and a touchdown during his first appearance against Eastern Michigan, showing some ability to beat zone and man.

Michigan State has continued to roll with Rodney Bullard Jr. and Fredrick Moore as its starting outside receivers, and it is hardly giving competitive snaps to anyone else. Bullard and Moore haven't been good enough receivers to be the starters without question. MSU's pass game has been super limited, and the Spartans would be better off giving a player like Taplin a real shot than trying the same guys out over and over again.

RB Marvis Parrish

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) hands the football off to running back Marvis Parrish (21) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sophomore running back Marvis Parrish is already a real part of the offense this year, but he should get even more involved. He could be Michigan State's RB1 next season if the injured Cam Edwards doesn't get a medical waiver and a sixth year (there's no guarantee he even uses that sixth year in East Lansing if he gets it, too). Jaziun Patterson is the starting running back now, but he's a fifth-year senior in his final year of eligibility.

Parrish could get some more carries as the year goes on, especially if the outlook becomes more like a rebuilding year. He got 11 carries for 36 yards during the loss to the Badgers.

LB DiMari Malone

Sep 12, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles wide receiver Harold Mack (5) tries to evade Michigan State Spartans linebacker DiMari Malone (10) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries on defense have also thrown second-year linebacker DiMari Malone into action at times. He's another young guy who could see more reps. Star linebacker Jordan Hall missed Saturday's game, and Caleb Wheatland also left the game against the Badgers at one point.

Michigan State has generally been using four linebackers or so each week. The Spartans and linebackers coach Max Bullough finding ways to get Malone on the field a bit more for his development as the fall goes on wouldn't be much of a surprise, especially if Hall or Wheatland continue to miss time.