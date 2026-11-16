Kickoff Time, TV Channel Set for MSU Football's Finale at Rutgers
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The stage is now officially set for Michigan State's final regular-season game of 2026.
MSU's and Rutgers' upcoming meeting in Piscataway on Saturday, Nov. 28, will officially kick off at 4:15 p.m. ET and be televised on the Big Ten Network, the conference and teams announced on Monday afternoon.
The Spartans currently sit at 3-7 overall and 1-6 during Big Ten play, with a game coming up against current AP No. 19 Oregon coming up this Friday night (8 p.m. ET, FOX). Rutgers is 2-8 overall this year and also 1-6 during conference play. The Scarlet Knights are traveling to Penn State this Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1).
Glancing at Rutgers
This has been a difficult season for Rutgers, even by Rutgers standards. The Scarlet Knights had hit a real stretch of respectability for the first time as a Big Ten member, finishing 7-6 during the 2023 and 2024 seasons before dropping to 5-7 last year.
The 2026 season got off to a pretty darn sour start. RU was dominated by UMass in its season opener, losing 37-21 in a game that wasn't really that close. ESPN's SP+ had the Minutemen, who went winless in 2025, rated worse than Michigan Division II schools Ferris State and Grand Valley State at the time, and Rutgers was about a four-touchdown favorite. UMass now sits at 5-5 overall and 2-4 during MAC play.
Rutgers' lone victories this season so far are against FCS Howard (58-7) at home and Maryland (37-30) on the road. It's 1-3 in one-score games this year, while Michigan State is 0-3.
What has not helped the Scarlet Knights' season has been the constant flip-flopping between Dylan Lonergan and AJ Surace at quarterback. Some of it has been subpar play, but some of it has been injuries, too. Longeran began the season as the starter, but he's been out for the last few weeks with a head injury. He started a game against MSU last year while he was at Boston College, throwing for a career-high 390 yards with four touchdowns and no picks in the Spartans' double-OT victory.
It's also worth noting that Rutgers' best player, wide receiver KJ Duff, will not play in this game. Duff is a presumptive first-round pick in the next NFL Draft, but he's done this fall due to a high ankle injury. Duff racked up 774 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in just eight games this year.
A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika