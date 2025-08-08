Who is Michigan State's 2027 Priority at Cornerback?
The Michigan State Spartans have done a great job when it comes to the future classes. This is simply because they have done a great job in the recruiting scene with the 2026 class. The Spartans have earned a significant haul from the class, with 22 players announcing their commitment to the Green and White.
The Spartans started to sort through their priorities in many different lists and levels. One of the levels being the highest priority level, where we find the top players at the position they are recruiting. One of the positions they have been recruiting heavily is the cornerback position, which one could argue is the most important position on the defensive side of the football, as they can single handedly win or lose football games for their team. Their job is extremely tough which makes some of their targets ultra important. They have a top player at the position in the class already.
Ace Alston is one of the better 2027 prospects in the nation and has been a premier target for many schools. He has returned to the spotlight, as he was an early target for many schools, but during the summer continued to make a name for himself. He is one of the talented prospects that is worth noting this early on as a high-caliber player and a blue-chip prospect from around the area. He is from the state of Ohio and is one of the most talented players on the defensive side of the football, but is arguably the best cornerback in the nation.
Alston is a high four-star for all ranking sites and is on his way up the ladder, as many teams have him listed as a No. 1 target at the position. Some of these teams include the Tennessee Volunteers. the Missouri Tigers, the Purdue Boilermakers, and, of course, the Spartans.
The Anderson High School football star is currently measured at 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, and is one of the fastest players in the secondary. After a stellar season in 2024, he is anticipated to have an even better season this go around, with the possibility of him committing before he enters his senior season of high school.
The Spartans will look to keep him high on their board, but they will need to fight these tough teams off if they want to win the Ohio prospect.
