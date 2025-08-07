Michigan State Offers '27 RB from Virginia
The Michigan State Spartans have been looking to land the best players in various classes following a great month of June recruiting the 2026 class. They are now looking to shift their focus slightly to the 2027 class, with that class becoming more of a priority by the minute. The Spartans have many different recruits that they are targeting, but one thing to note is that they are doing far more than targeting the players they have offered.
The Spartans have been evaluating prospects before the season has even begun, as they continue to add to their 2027 recruiting board. To say the least, if they extend an offer following evaluation, this means you are likely viewed as a Spartan-ready prospect, especially if they are in an older class like the 2026 or 2027 recruiting class.
On Tuesday, class of 2027 running back Ar'mand Stevens announced on social media that he has received an offer from Michigan State.
Stevens is an intriguing prospect from the state of Virginia. He holds offers from many different schools. Some of these schools include the Virginia Cavaliers, the Washington Huskies, the Wisconsin Badgers and, most recently, Michigan State.
He currently attends Pope John Paul the Great Catholic High School in Virginia. He has a frame of 5-foot-11 and has been one of the better players with that build, which is a favorable frame for those who want a running back. The speed he brings to his game is great, as well as the film.
Stevens is only one of the running backs that Michigan State has offered. It has offered far more prospects than that at the position, with many different players standing out. The running back is an important position that will be recruited heavily for the Spartans, as they have fallen short of getting a commitment at the position in the 2026 recruiting class.
The Spartans have yet to land their first commit from the class of 2027 (aside from Khalil Terry, who decommitted earlier in the cycle) and one thing is certain: It will take a great effort to outdo what they have done in the 2026 class.
