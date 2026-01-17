MSU Adds Needed Special Teamer to 2026 Recruiting Class

Michigan State football has added a 2026 recruit who will likely be seeing the field right away.

He plays the position where, if you notice them, something probably went wrong. Long snapper Trey Serauskis announced his commitment to the Spartans on Friday evening. As things stand at the moment, Serauskis is the only long snapper set to be on the 2026 roster, making him the de facto starter.

Things are a tiny bit more complex than that, though. On3's website listed Oregon long snapper transfer Nick Duzansky as an MSU commit back on Wednesday. No public announcement or commitment has been made, though. As of Friday night, the label is still on Duzansky's page .

As for Serauskis, he's considered to be one of the top long snappers in his class. He participated in the Navy All-American Bowl recently and is rated as the second-best snapper in the '26 class on the 247Sports Composite. He had other scholarship opportunities (which are difficult to come by for specialists) from Arkansas and Louisville, as well as walk-on offers from Louisville and San Diego State, according to 247Sports.

Also worth noting is that Zach Curtis, another 2026 long snapper who committed to MSU back in October, rescinded his commitment on Thursday. He is rated 72nd in his class by Rubio Long Snapping . Serauskis, on the other hand, is ranked all the way up at fourth.

Overall, this is a victory for new Michigan State special teams coordinator LeVar Woods , who is trying to turn around a phase of the Spartans that has underperformed in recent years, despite having some higher-end specialists, such as kicker Jonathan Kim and punter Ryan Eckley.

MSU also had two long snappers who were on the 2025 roster that transferred out this offseason. Jack Wills, who was the Spartans' starter this season, is now headed to Nebraska. Kaden Schickel, who started most of the 2024 season before suffering an injury that also kept him out this past fall, is transferring to Vanderbilt.

Serauskis will now snap for a couple of specialists who will be different than last year's ones at Michigan State. Kicker Martin Connington transferred to Kansas. The Spartans picked up Charlotte transfer Liam Boyd in the portal, though it seems that fellow kicker Tarik Ahmetbasic will remain on the roster. Eckley declared for the NFL Draft as well, so Woods went and brought Iowa punter Rhys Dakin with him to East Lansing.

