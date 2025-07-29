WATCH: MSU's Aidan Chiles Speaks After Fall Camp First Practice
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State junior quarterback Aidan Chiles enters his second year with the Spartans and will be looking to improve upon his first season as a full-time starting quarterback.
Chiles is heading to an important year where he has an opportunity to break out as one of the better quarterbacks in the Big Ten, and perhaps the nation. He has the tools to do it; he just needs to limit the mistakes.
Chiles addressed the media after the Spartans' first practice of fall camp.
You can watch below:
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith also spoke to reporters following practice. Below is a partial transcript:
Opening statement:
Smith: "It's always good to get started. Practice 1, common, but we got good energy out there, a lot of work's been put in this past summer, getting ready for really this day and this month. Really excited about this group. You can tell the work that's been done. Bigger, faster, stronger. Guys moving around. Again, first day, just in a helmet only, but I thought it was a really good start, and guys progressed. So, with that, yeah, fire away."
Q: Did you order the weather or does that not matter?
Smith: "Today I thought it was pretty nice. It got a little warm toward the end, but we got out there, and it felt almost perfect."
Q: How do you feel the difference between first practice this year and first practice last year was?
Smith: "Well, quite a bit different in just how much lead-up time. Year of experience. Even what we got done this summer. We did a heavy amount in June as well and are getting with guys (that are in their) second year in the schemes -- offense, defense and special teams. We actually did a little bit of prep last week in regards to getting with these guys.
"And so, it felt quite a bit different. A lot cleaner. Just guys moving in the right spots, less mistakes, that kind of thing."
Q: With the way the portal has changed things, how difficult is it when you have so many new bodies and was there an emphasis to get the new guys in January on campus?
Smith: "There's an advantage to the more you retain, to start. Which we're really happy with. I mean, we got 70-somewhat guys that are still on the roster. We did do a heavy amount of work in January. And then, you just got more time with them, right? You go through spring ball and all of that.
"And then, yeah, we did have some additions, not just the portal, but high school guys in June here. And so, we're still kind of getting our first look at those guys. There's a few positions that are a little bit heavier when you think about new additions. And so, it will take us a little bit to do a thorough evaluation on these guys."
