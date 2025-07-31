Podcast: What a Successful Season Would Mean for MSU’s Future
Michigan State football has a great opportunity to improve upon last season, with a bowl game easily attainable.
This team could win as many as eight games in the regular season, but even seven, whether that includes a bowl win or not, would be successful.
And it could do wonders for the future of this program.
Our Aidan Champion discusses what that future could look like on this latest edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast. You can watch the episode below:
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith addressed the media after the first practice of fall camp on Tuesday. Below is a partial transcript:
Opening statement:
Smith: "It's always good to get started. Practice 1, common, but we got good energy out there, a lot of work's been put in this past summer, getting ready for really this day and this month. Really excited about this group. You can tell the work that's been done. Bigger, faster, stronger. Guys moving around. Again, first day, just in a helmet only, but I thought it was a really good start, and guys progressed. So, with that, yeah, fire away."
Q: Did you order the weather or does that not matter?
Smith: "Today I thought it was pretty nice. It got a little warm toward the end, but we got out there, and it felt almost perfect."
Q: How do you feel the first practice this year was to the first practice last year?
Smith: "Well, quite a bit different just in how much lead-up time. Year of experience. Even what we got done this summer. We did a heavy amount in June as well and are getting with guys (that are in their) second year in the schemes -- offense, defense and special teams. We actually did a little bit of prep last week in regards to getting with these guys.
"And so, it felt quite a bit different. A lot cleaner. Just guys moving in the right spots, less mistakes, that kind of thing."
Q: With the way the portal has changed things, how difficult is it when you have so many new bodies and was there an emphasis to get the new guys in January on campus?
Smith: "There's an advantage to the more you retain, to start. Which we're really happy with. I mean, we got 70-somewhat guys that are still on the roster. We did do a heavy amount of work in January. And then, you just got more time with them, right? You go through spring ball and all of that.
"And then, yeah, we did have some additions, not just the portal, but high school guys in June here. And so, we're still kind of getting our first look at those guys. There's a few positions that are a little bit heavier when you think about new additions. And so, it will take us a little bit to do a thorough evaluation on these guys."
