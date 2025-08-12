Returning Spartan DT 'Light-Years Ahead' Compared to Last Year
Michigan State is at a crucial point in fall camp where the coaches are looking for players to separate themselves -- "separation week," as Jonathan Smith called it.
Redshirt junior defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren knows how to achieve that, having earned his starting job in fall camp last year, despite coming back after missing all of the 2023 season.
Now, the goal is to build off his first full season and have a better 2025 campaign. And he's on the right track.
"I feel like I'm light-years ahead," VanSumeren said. "Even from where I was in spring ball. I've definitely taken major steps, and I got to continue to do that. But I mean, everything. I had a whole offseason to prepare. This time around last year, I was rehabbing the whole time. So, I think in every aspect of my game, it's more polished than what it was last year."
But no spots are given, especially under a staff that values competition and proving your worth.
"Every day is a separation day, really, when you look at it," VanSumeren said. "No matter who you are, no matter what you've done in the past, you've got to earn it every single day because rent's due. That's my mindset, and that's the mindset of the defense and the team as a whole.
"So basically, I think when you get that in your mind, that's when guys can really start to take that next step."
That mindset is one that defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa emphasizes with his group.
"I always tell the guys, 'Give me a reason to rotate you,'" Suiaunoa said. "And so, the guys are travelling really well, they're working really well, they're travelling together really well, but this is separation week.
"I want to see who's going to carry the heavy lifting. I don't want to go into a game saying, 'Hey, I got to play everybody because I don't know who the top two dogs is.' I want to be able to come out of this fall camp saying, 'Hey, these are the two guys that we're doing the heavy lifting with, and then, these guys here, give me a reason why you need to play.'"
