REPORT: Michigan State Legacy DL Discusses Recent Offer
Michigan State is trying to return to traditional recruiting values under Coach Jonathan Smith -- in-state pipeline, Midwest pipeline, and a strong legacy pipeline.
Lost under Mel Tucker, the legacy pipeline should be the most slam-dunk for any program. Michigan State has offered several notable legacies -- four-star 2026 offensive tackle Gregory Patrick and elite 2027 linebacker Amarri Irvin.
Now, it has offered another: Cypress (Texas) defensive lineman Amari Vickerson. He announced the offer on social media on Thursday.
Vickerson's father, Kevin Vickerson, was a Detroit product who started in 19 games for Michigan State and spent some time in the NFL.
Per Allen Trieu of The Detroit News, the offer means much more than any other for Amari.
"I’ve been born into MSU and raised since I was little watched them play,” Vickerson said. “When my dad was coaching, I would go up there every week to watch them every other Saturday.”
Amari, who holds 23 offers, said, "What Michigan State means to me is more than just an offer, it’s more so a continued legacy because my family is from Michigan, my father went to Michigan State and my grandparents have graduated from Michigan State as well, so it means so much more to me, and the torch is being passed down."
Per Trieu, Amari is keep his recruitment open at this point.
"Right now, I’m a little open to my recruiting but my goal is to graduate early and go into camps and work out, but I don’t necessarily know what school I’m going to choose right now," Amari said.
The family ties certainly help, but the competition will be very stiff for the 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive standout. He holds offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, LSU, Nebraska, Texas, Texas A&M, TCU, SMU and more.
All of those programs are successful, have had recent success or have bright futures. To go with that, they all have big NIL collectives that could potentially give them the upper hand. Luckily for the Spartans, they have a defensive line coach in Legi Suiaunoa, who is prolific with recruits and a very capable developer of leaders and talent.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
