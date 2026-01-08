Former MSU Standout Richardson Shows Sixth-Man Potential

After spending one season with Michigan State, former freshman guard Jase Richardson declared for the 2025 NBA Draft and was selected 25th overall by the Orlando Magic in the first round.

Since joining the Magic, Richardson has appeared in 26 games, all off the bench, and is averaging 5.6 points per game while shooting an impressive 50 percent from the field and 42 percent from three-point range.

Dec 22, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (11) celebrates a three point basket against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

In his most recent game against the Washington Wizards, Richardson delivered the best performance of his young NBA career. Playing just 22 minutes off the bench, he scored a career-high—and team-high—20 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc.

Richardson at Michigan State

Coming out of high school, Richardson was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2024. He was ranked 35th nationally by On3 and 37th by 247Sports. Richardson committed to Michigan State, following in the footsteps of his father, Jason Richardson, a Spartan great.

Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans On SI

Richardson began his freshman season coming off the bench as an efficient scoring sixth man. As the year progressed, his consistent production led to a steady rise in his NBA draft stock.

His breakout performance came in his first career start against Oregon. With his father watching from the stands, Richardson emerged as the Spartans’ best player, scoring a career-high 29 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field, 3-of-6 from three-point range, and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line.

Following that game, Richardson’s draft stock skyrocketed, with some mock drafts projecting him as a potential lottery pick. After helping lead the Spartans to an Elite Eight appearance and averaging 12.1 points per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three-point range, Richardson declared for the NBA Draft.

Richardson with the Magic

As expected, Richardson was selected 25th overall by the Orlando Magic. Orlando targeted Richardson largely to address its shooting struggles after finishing last season as the NBA’s worst three-point shooting team.

Dec 20, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (11) reacts after a shot against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Magic entered the offseason aiming to take the next step as a playoff contender. In a major move, Orlando traded for Desmond Bane, one of the league’s elite three-point shooters, signaling a clear emphasis on floor spacing and offensive efficiency.

With Richardson’s career performance against Washington and the Magic struggling to remain above .500, this could be an ideal opportunity for Orlando to expand his role. Rather than being limited as an eighth man off the bench, Richardson may be ready to assume a more consistent sixth-man role and provide a scoring spark for a team in need of offensive punch.

Oct 25, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (11) waits for play to begin in the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

Richardson’s efficiency and confidence mirror the traits that fueled his rapid rise at Michigan State, and his performance against Washington suggests he is ready for increased responsibility. As the Magic search for lineup stability and scoring depth, Richardson’s development could play a meaningful role in Orlando’s push to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference.

