Stock Up Report for MSU Ahead of BC Game
The Michigan State Spartans are 1-0 as they welcome the Boston College Eagles to Spartan Stadium this Saturday.
MSU played a solid game against Western Michigan last Friday, even if it did not blow out the Broncos. Defensively, the Spartans played a complete game and dominated WMU.
Offensively, the team needs work, as it did not score in the second half after an impressive first half. Jonathan Smith and his staff must find answers for a talented BC defense.
Some Spartans burst onto the scene last Friday and may have established themselves as main contributors for this team moving forward.
So, which MSU players improved their stock as the team looks ahead to the Eagles? Let’s identify three Spartans who come into this game hot.
Linebacker Anelu Lafaele
After not playing a snap in his freshman season at Wisconsin, Lafaele had a breakout performance against WMU.
He finished the contest with two pressures, a sack, and a forced fumble in 17 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. He was constantly getting into the backfield and disrupting Bronco offensive linemen.
As MSU tries to figure out its rush-end rotation, Lafaele may earn that spot across from Jalen Thompson. He had intriguing tools coming out of high school, and there is a lot of talent for this staff to tap into.
Wide receiver Omari Kelly
The Spartans have an electric playmaker on the perimeter with Kelly.
The senior had a great MSU debut, catching seven passes for 75 yards. He won his matchups in several different ways, and quarterback Aidan Chiles looked comfortable throwing his way.
MSU needs a better performance from its passing attack against a talented Eagles’ defense, and Kelly will be at the forefront of it. He should keep his hot performance going into Saturday night’s game.
Punter Ryan Eckley
It’s hard to imagine Eckley’s stock could get any higher, but he has become the best punter in the nation.
The junior was pinning the Broncos deep all night, setting up the defense for success and helping the Spartans win the field position battle. He averaged more than 51 yards per punt.
If the Spartans’ offense is not succeeding, Eckley will come on and set the Eagles’ offense back. His Ray Guy Award campaign is well underway.
