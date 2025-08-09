What Makes MSU Target Ar'mand Stevens Exceptional
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to land the best of the best, and they are hopeful to build their 2027 recruiting class.
This is something that starts with beginner steps. The beginning steps for the recruiting process are evaluating the prospects that they are interested in, which is exactly what the Michigan State coaches have been doing for the 2027 class. This can lead to the next step, which is the offer process. The Michigan State staff has recently identified a group of players to evaluate and has done a great job in offering these prospects.
The Spartans have offered many different prospects recently, but one of the main players who has received an offer recently is Ar'mand Stevens. Stevens continues to rack in offers, including the Michigan State offer that he has received recently, which makes him one of the most recent prospects to gain an offer from the program.
Stevens has done a great job in the high school scene, which has helped him land the offers that he has already landed. He has landed many different offers, including the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Washington Huskies, the Michigan State Spartans and many more.
What many have yet to discuss is what Stevens brings to the table. There are a lot of things, including the traits that make him a top player in the 2027 class.
Stevens has a great frame, as he is a frame of 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, with the chance of getting bigger and surpassing 200 pounds before signing. His quick steps are one of the better things in his game, as he is one of the better players in the nation when it comes to his cuts, which makes him one of the better running backs.
Stevens is also exceptionally fast, which is another big thing for his game and what he has to offer. I would also feel comfortable sliding him in the slot, which makes him an even more intriguing star.
